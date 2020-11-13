South African Comedy Awards

The South African Comedy Awards (SACA) have re-launched after a 13-year hiatus. The awards are back to facilitate and maintain industry support structures that will ensure the progress of the South African comedy industry.



With Trevor Noah, Loyiso Gola, and John Vlismas being some of the previous winners of the awards, comedians, promoters, production houses, and fans alike are encouraged to submit their work for nomination under the different categories.



With Kedibone Malaudzi SA Comedy Awards.