#TheCornerOffice - The future of hotels in SA is definitely not dead!

Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to reigniting - and growing - the country’s tourism industry, while also creating new jobs, is good news for the national economy as a whole. Interestingly, the group never halted any expansion plans in South Africa, or further afield on the continent, throughout the lockdowns. The opening just last month of the new Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, O.R. Tambo, Johannesburg, proves the point.