EFF protest in Brackenfell: City of CT's JP Smith and EWN update

Dr Roze Phillips, futurist, medical doctor and the Group Executive for People and Culture at Absa, about the forces and trends that will shape the future, what those trends are and why they matter.
I invited News 24's Pieter Du Toit to respond to Vearys allegations.......
With the second half of Germany's "lockdown-lite" in full swing, the country's public health authority is warning that the rate of infections is still too high...potentially laying the groundwork for an extension of the restrictions.
Major-General Jeremy Vearey and Nafiz Modack
With Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.
Joseph Selolo from the National Consumer Commission is our guest , today we talking about buying second hand cars, the pitfalls & what to look out for
Deputy chairperson of the SABC board, Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi joins us live for more on the SABC retrencment saga
Joining us is DW Africa Editor Michael Oti