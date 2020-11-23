Who was Ernie Lastig Solomons?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
ANC reinstates rape-accused PEC member
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Belmond Mount Nelson will reopen in December
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rudi Liebenberg - Mount Nelson
Today at 18:13
SA truckers lose millions in violence and strikes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Beyers Mamakoko - Secretary General at Truckers Association of South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
What the National Treasury's slash of public service wage bill means for unions?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Imraan Mohamed - Director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s (CDH) employment practice
Today at 18:48
South African 'tequila', made from agave in the Karoo becomes a world wide hit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sarah Kennan - Founder at La Leona (Tequila)
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - vaccines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, Chicken Licken's MD
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Sombonos-van Tonder - MD at Chicken Licken
Latest Local
Woman says sexual abuse claims against top swim coach ignored for 17 years A prominent swimming coach has been accused of sexual assault. One of his alleged victims, Debbie Wade, says her attempts to expos... 25 November 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] Former Al-Qaeda hostage opens up about his six years in captivity South African Steve McGown was captured by Al Qaeda for six years in Mali. He's the extremist group's longest-held surviving capti... 25 November 2020 3:33 PM
FUL to approach ConCourt over 'suspended' judge still working on Hlophe's watch WC Judge President John Hlophe has allowed suspended judge Mushtak Parker to continue working, in defiance of the JSC, President C... 25 November 2020 12:39 PM
View all Local
De Klerk told to 'stay in his lane' after foundation comments on Zuma-Zondo feud Some South African Twitter users aren't impressed with the FW de Klerk Foundation's input on Zuma's state capture appearance delay... 25 November 2020 1:40 PM
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema "You are not going to threaten the police and think they'll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!... 24 November 2020 2:21 PM
View all Politics
Black Friday: Vodacom, MTN, Rain, Telkom, Cell C… discounts on data, tech deals "Retailers are pushing out as much stock as possible," says Nazareen Ebrahim. "Better data prices, newer devices…" 25 November 2020 2:47 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Inflation rises to 3.3% in October, a 7-month high With the economy starting to recover, prices are edging up once more. 25 November 2020 1:47 PM
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen. 25 November 2020 1:09 PM
View all Business
Used McLaren Senna goes on sale in South Africa for R29 million It is, relatively speaking, peanuts. "A Cape Town collector paid R80m for a Pagani Huayra," says motoring journo Ciro de Siena. 25 November 2020 11:15 AM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos' "Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay's John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock." 24 November 2020 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world's most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
View all Sport
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
It's 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let's give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We're tired but we don't want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can't afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there's no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all Opinion

Who was Ernie Lastig Solomons?

Who was Ernie Lastig Solomons?

23 November 2020 10:00 AM

Veteran Journalist, who's spent years covering gangs and the underworld Henriette Geldenhuys joins me now.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

25 November 2020 12:00 PM

With Chantell Ilbury | Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music & Stories

25 November 2020 11:53 AM

With Heinrich Frans Music & Stories - Music Producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Digital Africa

25 November 2020 11:51 AM

Kieno speaks to Stephan Eloise Gras CEO of Digital Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kim Norton on Community Medics

25 November 2020 11:05 AM

Kieno speaks to Kim Norton from Community Medics. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caravan & Outdoor Life

25 November 2020 10:43 AM

Kieno speaks to Francois Hyseman editor Caravan & OutdoorLife Magazine.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Provincial Tourism and Economic update

25 November 2020 10:10 AM

Municipal Energy Resilience Project launched for a more energy secure future
The MER Project will help municipalities across the Western Cape to understand the requirements of the new national energy regulations, and mitigate related risks as well as provide for network and operational capacity requirements for energy project development and procurement in municipalities.

Kieno speaks to Helen Davies Chief Director: Green Economy: Western Cape Government.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

25 November 2020 9:53 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest from the world of advertising

24 November 2020 12:14 PM

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lester in conversation with French Ambassador to SA

24 November 2020 11:38 AM

The French Ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier is in Cape Town for the fourth edition of the AfricArena Summit which runs from the 24-25 November, the largest tech ecosystem accelerator & deal flow platform in Africa. 

The summit involves two days of conferences, aimed at creating links and opportunities between startups, investors and established companies. 


The AfricArena Summit will showcase the best startups and innovators Africa has to offer, the participants were selected during the year after participating in virtual pitching events & in the audience will be local and international investors seeking potential collaborations

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Green School launches in South Africa

24 November 2020 11:04 AM

Lester joined by Alba Brandt, Founder of Green School South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Transport MEC Mamabolo condemns spate of violence in freight industry

25 November 2020 5:35 PM

25 November 2020 5:35 PM

What is the real cost of gender-based violence on the SA economy?

25 November 2020 3:49 PM

25 November 2020 3:49 PM

EFF MPs who disrupted Gordhan's 2019 budget vote speech ghost hearings, again

25 November 2020 3:04 PM

25 November 2020 3:04 PM

