Who was Ernie Lastig Solomons?

Veteran Journalist, who's spent years covering gangs and the underworld Henriette Geldenhuys joins me now.
With Chantell Ilbury | Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Heinrich Frans Music & Stories - Music Producer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Stephan Eloise Gras CEO of Digital Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Kim Norton from Community Medics.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Francois Hyseman editor Caravan & OutdoorLife Magazine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Municipal Energy Resilience Project launched for a more energy secure future
The MER Project will help municipalities across the Western Cape to understand the requirements of the new national energy regulations, and mitigate related risks as well as provide for network and operational capacity requirements for energy project development and procurement in municipalities.
Kieno speaks to Helen Davies Chief Director: Green Economy: Western Cape Government.
With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The French Ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier is in Cape Town for the fourth edition of the AfricArena Summit which runs from the 24-25 November, the largest tech ecosystem accelerator & deal flow platform in Africa.
The summit involves two days of conferences, aimed at creating links and opportunities between startups, investors and established companies.
The AfricArena Summit will showcase the best startups and innovators Africa has to offer, the participants were selected during the year after participating in virtual pitching events & in the audience will be local and international investors seeking potential collaborations
Lester joined by Alba Brandt, Founder of Green School South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST