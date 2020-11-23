Truckers under attack

Remember the days when you shook hands enthusiastically with clients and colleagues just before sitting down together at the meeting table? Sharing pens to scribble down ideas during a brainstorming or team building session? These kinds of interactions are what kept businesses moving and made us feel alive.



Humans are sociable creatures, and how we interact and engage with each other is what defines our organisations and how successful they are. But social distancing has fundamentally changed the way we engage and interact with each other in our professional lives, just like it has in our personal lives. For organisations to survive and thrive in 2021 they need an appropriate people strategy. So what does this entail?



Lester speaks to Azvir Rampursad, Corporate Partnerships Manager at the UCT GSB is here to share some insights.

