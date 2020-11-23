Remember the days when you shook hands enthusiastically with clients and colleagues

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Fake news and misinformation kill: How can you trust what you are told about Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:45
Constellations, conceptualised by internationally acclaimed theatre director and playwright Brett Bailey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Bailey
Today at 18:08
Moody's and Fitch downgrades push SA further into junk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Trudi Makhaya - economic advisor to SAs President Ramahosa at ...
Today at 18:12
Netcare's Annual earnings plummet by 84%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Pepkor Holdings reports 34.4% decline in annual profit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor
Today at 18:49
CART: ???? Prosus begins the biggest share buyback in JSE history — about R80bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basil Sgourdos - CFO at Naspers
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: 20 Habits That Break Habits: Growing Greatness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Latest Local
Police on the scene after multiple victims shot at Cape Town taxi rank Authorities are currently on the scene of a shooting at the Cape Town Station Deck taxi rank. 23 November 2020 2:57 PM
EFF cries foul over 'Brackenfell 8' case, City of Cape Town says it plans to sue The City of Cape Town is trying to put together a civil case against the EFF for damages caused during the demonstration on Friday... 23 November 2020 1:29 PM
'A gangster until the end' - journo describes slain 28s gang boss 'Ernie Lastig' Notorious Cape gang boss Ernest “Ernie Lastig” Solomon was shot and killed in Boksburg on Friday after coming under a hail of bull... 23 November 2020 11:37 AM
View all Local
Madikizela: DA must put an end to divisions to secure victory at 2021 elections DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says party infighting could jeopardise plans for a clean sweep at next year’s municipal... 23 November 2020 10:09 AM
[OPINION] 'Let’s rewrite the third act for Brackenfell High' CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard, an alumnus of Brackenfell High School, says it is time to deal with structural racism. 23 November 2020 9:06 AM
Madikizela re-elected as DA’s WC leader, party dismisses claims of 'planned hit' Bonginkosi Madikizela was re-elected as the provincial leader of the DA at a hotly contested provincial conference on Saturday. 22 November 2020 11:23 AM
View all Politics
Mbalula asked to intervene as trucks set alight: 'Our businesses are in danger' At least 20 cargo trucks have been set alight or petrol-bombed in the past few days on routes leading in and out of Gauteng. 23 November 2020 12:35 PM
Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk Global rating agencies Fitch and Moody's both downgraded South Africa's credit rating further into junk on Friday evening. 21 November 2020 8:45 AM
'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming' Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments. 20 November 2020 7:32 AM
View all Business
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae. 21 November 2020 10:42 AM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
View all Sport
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
View all World
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
View all Africa
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Remember the days when you shook hands enthusiastically with clients and colleagues

Remember the days when you shook hands enthusiastically with clients and colleagues

23 November 2020 11:43 AM

Remember the days when you shook hands enthusiastically with clients and colleagues just before sitting down together at the meeting table? Sharing pens to scribble down ideas during a brainstorming or team building session? These kinds of interactions are what kept businesses moving and made us feel alive.

Humans are sociable creatures, and how we interact and engage with each other is what defines our organisations and how successful they are. But social distancing has fundamentally changed the way we engage and interact with each other in our professional lives, just like it has in our personal lives. For organisations to survive and thrive in 2021 they need an appropriate people strategy. So what does this entail? 

Lester speaks to Azvir Rampursad, Corporate Partnerships Manager at the UCT GSB is here to share some insights.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

No one is immune in the age of fake news

23 November 2020 12:02 PM

Lesters speaks to Alistair Fairweather Founder at Plain Speak.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taste Test Mondays

23 November 2020 11:53 AM

Today's Taste Test guest is Sharon Moatshe, owner of Sharon's Cafe based in the Palms in Woodstock. Specializing in amazing coffee & a wide variety of food, Sharon's Cafe is also a perfect spot to relax & if need be catch up on work.

Sharon joins us live to take us thru her journey of where it all started, what you can expect at her establishment & how her business coped during the punishing lockdown.

Lester speaks to Sharon Moatshe owner of Sharon's Cafe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tavern GBV workshops. Taking the message where its needed

23 November 2020 11:34 AM

Lester speaVanita Daniels Administrative Director at Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Friday, can the digital economy take advantage of the expected sales boom?

23 November 2020 11:07 AM

Lester speaks to Byron Clatterbuck CEO of SEACOM.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's trending on Business Insider with Editor Helena Wasserman

23 November 2020 10:53 AM

With Helena Wasserman Editor of Business Insider.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo Commission to lay criminal complaint against Zuma after walkout

23 November 2020 10:38 AM

Lester speaks to Prof Richard Calland

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Truckers under attack

23 November 2020 10:27 AM

As many as 20 cargo trucks have been set alight or petrol-bombed over the last few days in Gauteng. The Modus operandi appears to be the same, where a vehicle drove past trucks while the occupants threw petrol bombs at them. This is according to the Citizen newspaper. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with the BBC

23 November 2020 10:23 AM

With BBC corresponded Peter Ross.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who was Ernie Lastig Solomons?

23 November 2020 10:00 AM

Veteran Journalist, who's spent years covering gangs and the underworld Henriette Geldenhuys joins me now.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EFF cries foul over 'Brackenfell 8' case, City of Cape Town says it plans to sue

Local

Mbalula asked to intervene as trucks set alight: 'Our businesses are in danger'

Business

'A gangster until the end' - journo describes slain 28s gang boss 'Ernie Lastig'

Local

EWN Highlights

EOH has had to instil new culture following years of looting, CE tells Zondo

23 November 2020 5:28 PM

MKMVA once again targets foreign-owned shops in KZN

23 November 2020 5:02 PM

Case against man arrested after being attacked by EFF members referred to SAPS

23 November 2020 3:35 PM

