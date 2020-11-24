Sanlam lockdown lessons survey

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
US Elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Today at 16:05
Pandemic insurance claims
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 16:20
SAHRC on Brackenfell situation + the land invasion court case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 16:55
Withdrawal of domestic Covid screening at all airports
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pam Msilela
Today at 17:05
Judge Parker still working despite JSC suspension recommendation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Johan Kriegler - Former Justice Of The Constitu at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:20
Update on rising hospitalisation numbers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:45
McLaren Senna on sale for R29,900,000
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital Annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 18:50
"Another Tomorrow" - A Netflix movie, project with potential to reimagine Wine Tourism in South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe
Today at 19:08
ZOOM : Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing for your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rick Martin - CFO at Satrix
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema "You are not going to threaten the police and think they’ll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!... 24 November 2020 2:21 PM
This is the most commonly found item in the pockets of dead South Africans... Ryan Blumenthal joins CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to share his experience as a forensic pathologist working in South Africa. 24 November 2020 2:14 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday. 24 November 2020 12:18 PM
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt "We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!" 24 November 2020 8:37 AM
'High-stakes game' as Zondo Commission makes major moves against Zuma's defiance After spending more than a year attempting to dodge the commission, Judge Zondo has put former president Jacob Zuma on notice, say... 23 November 2020 5:34 PM
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos' "Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock." 24 November 2020 3:34 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae. 21 November 2020 10:42 AM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real' A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax. 19 November 2020 10:21 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Sanlam lockdown lessons survey

Sanlam lockdown lessons survey

24 November 2020 10:58 AM

Mariska Oosthuizen, Head of Brand at Sanlam is our guest.


Latest from the world of advertising

24 November 2020 12:14 PM

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

Lester in conversation with French Ambassador to SA

24 November 2020 11:38 AM

The French Ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier is in Cape Town for the fourth edition of the AfricArena Summit which runs from the 24-25 November, the largest tech ecosystem accelerator & deal flow platform in Africa. 

The summit involves two days of conferences, aimed at creating links and opportunities between startups, investors and established companies. 


The AfricArena Summit will showcase the best startups and innovators Africa has to offer, the participants were selected during the year after participating in virtual pitching events & in the audience will be local and international investors seeking potential collaborations

Green School launches in South Africa

24 November 2020 11:04 AM

Lester joined by Alba Brandt, Founder of Green School South Africa.

Dagga Arrests

24 November 2020 10:36 AM

Why are people still being arrested for possession of dagga ? At the same time you're able to order dagga online & even have it delivered?  

Latest Covid figures in Western Cape and warning by government

24 November 2020 10:06 AM

To give us an update on the situation ,I'm joined by Dr Saadiq Karriem from the Western cape department of Health

#CapeTalkOpenLine

24 November 2020 9:51 AM
Deck Station shooting

24 November 2020 9:51 AM

Lester speaks to Felicity Purchase | Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town and Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape Transport MEC.

No one is immune in the age of fake news

23 November 2020 12:02 PM

Lesters speaks to Alistair Fairweather Founder at Plain Speak.

Taste Test Mondays

23 November 2020 11:53 AM

Today's Taste Test guest is Sharon Moatshe, owner of Sharon's Cafe based in the Palms in Woodstock. Specializing in amazing coffee & a wide variety of food, Sharon's Cafe is also a perfect spot to relax & if need be catch up on work.

Sharon joins us live to take us thru her journey of where it all started, what you can expect at her establishment & how her business coped during the punishing lockdown.

Lester speaks to Sharon Moatshe owner of Sharon's Cafe.

Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC

Local

This is the most commonly found item in the pockets of dead South Africans...

Local

Govt reiterates financial commitment to women-owned businesses

24 November 2020 3:42 PM

SAHRC takes PAC to court for using ‘one settler, one bullet’ phrase during march

24 November 2020 3:09 PM

EFF MPs face the music in Parly over 2019 budget vote speech disruptions

24 November 2020 2:31 PM

