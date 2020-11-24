Latest from the world of advertising

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.
The French Ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier is in Cape Town for the fourth edition of the AfricArena Summit which runs from the 24-25 November, the largest tech ecosystem accelerator & deal flow platform in Africa.
The summit involves two days of conferences, aimed at creating links and opportunities between startups, investors and established companies.
The AfricArena Summit will showcase the best startups and innovators Africa has to offer, the participants were selected during the year after participating in virtual pitching events & in the audience will be local and international investors seeking potential collaborations
Lester joined by Alba Brandt, Founder of Green School South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mariska Oosthuizen, Head of Brand at Sanlam is our guest.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Why are people still being arrested for possession of dagga ? At the same time you're able to order dagga online & even have it delivered?LISTEN TO PODCAST
To give us an update on the situation ,I'm joined by Dr Saadiq Karriem from the Western cape department of HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Felicity Purchase | Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town and Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape Transport MEC.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lesters speaks to Alistair Fairweather Founder at Plain Speak.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Today's Taste Test guest is Sharon Moatshe, owner of Sharon's Cafe based in the Palms in Woodstock. Specializing in amazing coffee & a wide variety of food, Sharon's Cafe is also a perfect spot to relax & if need be catch up on work.
Sharon joins us live to take us thru her journey of where it all started, what you can expect at her establishment & how her business coped during the punishing lockdown.
Lester speaks to Sharon Moatshe owner of Sharon's Cafe.