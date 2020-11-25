CapeTalkOpenLine

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:24
Community Medics
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Why mentorship can make or break your startup
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
AfricArena Summit
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
Event Music and Stories-Youngblood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Guests
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
125
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
125
Today at 12:15
Land party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 12:27
SAHRC takes party to court for using ‘one settler, one bullet’ phrase during march - PAC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Apa Pooe - National Elections Head at Pan Africanist Congress (Pac)
Apa Pooe
Guests
Apa Pooe - National Elections Head at Pan Africanist Congress (Pac)
Apa Pooe
125
Today at 12:37
Why do Bushiri's followers still follow him?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ilana Van Wyk - Researcher at Huma
Guests
Ilana Van Wyk - Researcher at Huma
125
Today at 12:45
Momentum
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray White
Guests
Ray White
125
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Black Friday
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
125
Today at 16:55
Green economy innovation business ideas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yaseen Salie
Guests
Yaseen Salie
125
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 18:13
SA truckers lose millions violence and strikes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Beyers Mamakoko - Secretary General at Truckers Association of South Africa
Guests
Beyers Mamakoko - Secretary General at Truckers Association of South Africa
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - vaccines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, Chicken Licken's MD
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Sombonos-van Tonder - MD at Chicken Licken
Guests
Chantal Sombonos-van Tonder - MD at Chicken Licken
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up