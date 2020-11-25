Provincial Tourism and Economic update

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:24
Community Medics
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Why mentorship can make or break your startup
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
AfricArena Summit
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Event Music and Stories-Youngblood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:15
Land party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:27
SAHRC takes party to court for using ‘one settler, one bullet’ phrase during march - PAC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Apa Pooe - National Elections Head at Pan Africanist Congress (Pac)
Apa Pooe
Today at 12:37
Why do Bushiri's followers still follow him?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ilana Van Wyk - Researcher at Huma
Today at 12:45
Momentum
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray White
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Black Friday
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 16:55
Green economy innovation business ideas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yaseen Salie
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:13
SA truckers lose millions violence and strikes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Beyers Mamakoko - Secretary General at Truckers Association of South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - vaccines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, Chicken Licken's MD
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Sombonos-van Tonder - MD at Chicken Licken
Latest Local
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Covid-19 screening steps eased for domestic travellers at SA airports Health screenings and questionnaires will be scrapped for domestic travellers as the Port Health Services refocus on international... 24 November 2020 7:50 PM
WCED urges parents to confirm places with schools amid 2021 admissions mayhem Parents from across the Western Cape have been urged to confirm their child's placement for the 2021 school year. 24 November 2020 4:13 PM
View all Local
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema "You are not going to threaten the police and think they'll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!... 24 November 2020 2:21 PM
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday. 24 November 2020 12:18 PM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos' "Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay's John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock." 24 November 2020 3:34 PM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It's just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB's virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It's way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos' "Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock." 24 November 2020 3:34 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there's no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It's just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB's virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It's way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world's most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
View all Sport
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
It's 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let's give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We're tired but we don't want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can't afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there's no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Provincial Tourism and Economic update

Provincial Tourism and Economic update

25 November 2020 10:10 AM

Municipal Energy Resilience Project launched for a more energy secure future
The MER Project will help municipalities across the Western Cape to understand the requirements of the new national energy regulations, and mitigate related risks as well as provide for network and operational capacity requirements for energy project development and procurement in municipalities.

Kieno speaks to Helen Davies Chief Director: Green Economy: Western Cape Government.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

#CapeTalkOpenLine

25 November 2020 9:53 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest from the world of advertising

24 November 2020 12:14 PM

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lester in conversation with French Ambassador to SA

24 November 2020 11:38 AM

The French Ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier is in Cape Town for the fourth edition of the AfricArena Summit which runs from the 24-25 November, the largest tech ecosystem accelerator & deal flow platform in Africa. 

The summit involves two days of conferences, aimed at creating links and opportunities between startups, investors and established companies. 


The AfricArena Summit will showcase the best startups and innovators Africa has to offer, the participants were selected during the year after participating in virtual pitching events & in the audience will be local and international investors seeking potential collaborations

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Green School launches in South Africa

24 November 2020 11:04 AM

Lester joined by Alba Brandt, Founder of Green School South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sanlam lockdown lessons survey

24 November 2020 10:58 AM

Mariska Oosthuizen, Head of Brand at Sanlam is our guest.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dagga Arrests

24 November 2020 10:36 AM

Why are people still being arrested for possession of dagga ? At the same time you're able to order dagga online & even have it delivered?  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest Covid figures in Western Cape and warning by government

24 November 2020 10:06 AM

To give us an update on the situation ,I'm joined by Dr Saadiq Karriem from the Western cape department of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

24 November 2020 9:51 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deck Station shooting

24 November 2020 9:51 AM

Lester speaks to Felicity Purchase | Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town and Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape Transport MEC.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask!

Business Opinion

Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC

Local

SA's justice system is failing to adequately protect GBV victims - Numsa

25 November 2020 10:17 AM

25 November 2020 10:17 AM

Golden Arrow calls for dedicated law enforcement to halt bus attacks

25 November 2020 9:43 AM

25 November 2020 9:43 AM

Govt will not accept strings attached to loans from World Bank, says Mboweni

25 November 2020 9:14 AM

25 November 2020 9:14 AM

