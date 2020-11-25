Music & Stories

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
John Steiger - UFO researcher and author from the UK
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset: Are you addicted to loss and suffering? What's your addiction?"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila The 'tequila' comes from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive season Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
Woman says sexual abuse claims against top swim coach ignored for 17 years A prominent swimming coach has been accused of sexual assault. One of his alleged victims, Debbie Wade, says her attempts to expos... 25 November 2020 5:00 PM
EFF MPs behind 2019 budget vote disruptions to fight Parly contempt charges The EFF MPs who disrupted Minister Pravin Gordhan’s 2019 budget vote speech plan to challenge the legislation and rules of Parliam... 25 November 2020 6:21 PM
De Klerk told to 'stay in his lane' after foundation comments on Zuma-Zondo feud Some South African Twitter users aren't impressed with the FW de Klerk Foundation's input on Zuma's state capture appearance delay... 25 November 2020 1:40 PM
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
The cows are coming to save us The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine. 25 November 2020 7:15 PM
Black Friday: Vodacom, MTN, Rain, Telkom, Cell C… discounts on data, tech deals "Retailers are pushing out as much stock as possible," says Nazareen Ebrahim. "Better data prices, newer devices…" 25 November 2020 2:47 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Inflation rises to 3.3% in October, a 7-month high With the economy starting to recover, prices are edging up once more. 25 November 2020 1:47 PM
Used McLaren Senna goes on sale in South Africa for R29 million It is, relatively speaking, peanuts. "A Cape Town collector paid R80m for a Pagani Huayra," says motoring journo Ciro de Siena. 25 November 2020 11:15 AM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos' "Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock." 24 November 2020 3:34 PM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen. 25 November 2020 1:09 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila The 'tequila' comes from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Music & Stories

Music & Stories

25 November 2020 11:53 AM

With Heinrich Frans Music & Stories - Music Producer.


Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

25 November 2020 12:00 PM

With Chantell Ilbury | Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.

Digital Africa

25 November 2020 11:51 AM

Kieno speaks to Stephan Eloise Gras CEO of Digital Africa.

Kim Norton on Community Medics

25 November 2020 11:05 AM

Kieno speaks to Kim Norton from Community Medics. 

Caravan & Outdoor Life

25 November 2020 10:43 AM

Kieno speaks to Francois Hyseman editor Caravan & OutdoorLife Magazine.

Provincial Tourism and Economic update

25 November 2020 10:10 AM

Municipal Energy Resilience Project launched for a more energy secure future
The MER Project will help municipalities across the Western Cape to understand the requirements of the new national energy regulations, and mitigate related risks as well as provide for network and operational capacity requirements for energy project development and procurement in municipalities.

Kieno speaks to Helen Davies Chief Director: Green Economy: Western Cape Government.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

25 November 2020 9:53 AM
Latest from the world of advertising

24 November 2020 12:14 PM

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

Lester in conversation with French Ambassador to SA

24 November 2020 11:38 AM

The French Ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier is in Cape Town for the fourth edition of the AfricArena Summit which runs from the 24-25 November, the largest tech ecosystem accelerator & deal flow platform in Africa. 

The summit involves two days of conferences, aimed at creating links and opportunities between startups, investors and established companies. 


The AfricArena Summit will showcase the best startups and innovators Africa has to offer, the participants were selected during the year after participating in virtual pitching events & in the audience will be local and international investors seeking potential collaborations

Green School launches in South Africa

24 November 2020 11:04 AM

Lester joined by Alba Brandt, Founder of Green School South Africa.

Ramaphosa: Measures to eradicate GBV cannot be carried out by govt alone

25 November 2020 7:58 PM

Diego Maradona, a divine talent with more than a touch of the devil

25 November 2020 7:30 PM

Fight against GBV must go beyond 16 days of activism, says social dev committee

25 November 2020 6:59 PM

