CapeTalkOpen Line

WeThinkCode will be offering 300 fully-sponsored learnerships for its NQF-5 programming course in 2021. Local coding academy WeThinkCode is seeking small and medium company partners to join its SME Placement Programme, which places its students as interns during their work placement period.







Kieno speaks to Dylan Richts Head of Partnerships @We think Code and Rachel Bolton Souricng Strategy & Operations team member.

