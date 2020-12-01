Tech made easy: How long we spend looking at digital device screens

With Alistair Fairweather Co-Founder of Plain Speak Technology Consultants.
Kieno speaks to Alexis Grosskopf Chief Operations Officer and centre manager at French South African Tech Labs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Andre Strydom Owner: RedBushed Fine Foods & Beverages.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Caller Norman weighs in on baboon management.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Baboon Matters' Jenni Trethowan comments on healthy baboon populationsLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Cameron Dugmore | ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With DW Corresponded Daniel Pelz.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Fatima Hassan former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi.LISTEN TO PODCAST