Eskom Loadshedding Risk Alert

After months of no loadshedding ,Eskom has warned that there is a high risk of power being cut today and until further notice due to several units going off line due to high breakdown of generation units.

Eskom issued a power alert yesterday saying that grid was under severe strain.

Consumers have been asked to use electricity sparingly.

To give us more info ,I'm joined by Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer