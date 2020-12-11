Coment on Cheif Justice

With Dr Roze Phillips, futurist and medical doctor about the forces and trends that will shape the future, what those trends are and why they matter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Joining me now from Berlin DW's Clifford Coonan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
After months of no loadshedding ,Eskom has warned that there is a high risk of power being cut today and until further notice due to several units going off line due to high breakdown of generation units.
Eskom issued a power alert yesterday saying that grid was under severe strain.
Consumers have been asked to use electricity sparingly.
To give us more info ,I'm joined by Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer
With Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Morné Mostert Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch universityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Leonie Jacobsen, Principal of Muizenberg High School, chats to Kieno Kammies about the school's planned dinner for matric learners.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Brand Specialist Solly Moeng and Political Analyst Sanusha Naidoo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara FriedmanLISTEN TO PODCAST