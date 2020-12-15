Latest from the world of advertising

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
Kruger Shalati - The Train Lodge on the Bridge in Skukuza
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judiet Barnes - Sales, Marketing and Brand Executive for Kruger Shalati
Today at 18:11
Public Sector Unions lose court bid to force government to implement 2020 wage hikes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Andrew Levy - Labour Economist and MD at Andrew Levy Employment
Today at 18:13
The impact of the public sector wage bill ruling on the ruling party
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Visiting professor ( and Political & Trend Analyst) at University of Free State
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
ConCourt rules against Public Protector Mkhwebane in Zuma tax case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joon Chong - Partner at Webber Wentzel
Today at 18:50
Barry Hilton wraps up 2020 - the year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Barry Hilton - Comedian at ...
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 1
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments
Latest Local
What constitutes a beach? Confusion reigns in the E.Cape over Cyril's beach ban Journalist Estelle Ellis tries to clarify what constitutes a beach for the purposes of the government's new Covid-19 restrictions. 15 December 2020 5:04 PM
Gift of the Givers completes 20-bed Covid-19 wing for Eastern Cape hospital Disaster relief agency Gift of the Givers has handed over new R750,000 Covid-19 isolation facility to Settlers Hospital in Makhand... 15 December 2020 4:56 PM
10 percent of South Africas had suicidal thoughts this year - survey Online survey tool Ovatoyou asked 2 000 South Africans for their reflections on 2020 and how they feel going into the new year. 15 December 2020 4:44 PM
View all Local
Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule “It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN. 15 December 2020 12:49 PM
[PHOTOS] Sea Point prom gets a gorgeous makeover...get your takkies on Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has spearheaded the project to bring the popular beachfront back to its former glory. 15 December 2020 6:02 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa. 14 December 2020 7:44 PM
View all Politics
Service your car wherever you want without losing your warranty "There’s no real reason why people shouldn’t be able to shop around," says Tembinkosi Bonakele (Competition Commission). 15 December 2020 2:41 PM
Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever CMS Senior Researcher Maninie Molatseli says the 7% hike is driven by customers choosing different nuanced medical aid products. 15 December 2020 11:52 AM
Cheaper wine in 2021: 300m litres of wine still unsold after alcohol ban That is equal to South Africa’s entire wine sales in 2019. A bumper harvest is imminent; who will drink all that wine? 14 December 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in April 2020 These were the most-read, most-talked-about articles on Cape Talk in April. 15 December 2020 10:36 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in March 2020 Do you remember the stories that made waves and got your attention back in March this year? All of a sudden, things got real. 15 December 2020 10:08 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020 Remember the stories that made waves and got your attention back in January this year? We were still so young and ignorant then. 15 December 2020 10:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodL... 14 December 2020 1:49 PM
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure. 13 December 2020 8:17 AM
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime. 12 December 2020 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Latest from the world of advertising

Latest from the world of advertising

15 December 2020 12:20 PM

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

ANC integrity commission tells Ace Magashule

15 December 2020 11:57 AM

Kieno speaks to Lawson Naidoo Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Creating early warning systems to help prevent learners from dropping out of school

15 December 2020 11:51 AM

Kieno speaks to Merle Mansfield President & Director Zero Dropout Campaign.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather

15 December 2020 11:18 AM

With AListair Fairweather Co-Founder of Plainspeak Technology Consultants. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Big win for SA car owners

15 December 2020 11:09 AM

With Thembinkosi Bonakele the Competition Commission of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

15 December 2020 10:13 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#FamilyMeeting - Reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosas Covid 19 address

15 December 2020 10:10 AM

Kieno speaks to Alan Winde Premier at Western Cape Government.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #CapeTownbeaches

15 December 2020 10:06 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taste test Monday's - Gibson's Gourmet Burgers and Ribs

14 December 2020 1:25 PM

It time for our famous Taste test Monday's today we are joined by Ian Helfon from Gibson's Gourmet Burgers & Ribs Located at the V&A Waterfront, they specialize  in gourmet burgers and ribs and over 207 handspun Milk shakes , they also broke the a Guinness World Record with their vast variety of drinks. it was a massive effort that took about 18 months to prepare for and earn the title and grab the record for Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially Available.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflections on Cape Town’s water crisis

14 December 2020 1:22 PM

One of the co-founders of the Cape Town Drought Response Learning Initiative Peter Willis is able to share more on how the resource can benefit leaders at all levels within cities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City threatens to revoke La Parada liquor licence after reckless Sunday 'jol'

Local

Service your car wherever you want without losing your warranty

Business Lifestyle

Garden Route is now an official Covid-19 hotspot. Here are all affected towns

Local

What constitutes a beach? Confusion reigns in the E.Cape over Cyril's beach ban

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN ANC reinstates Zandile Gumede as member of provincial legislature

15 December 2020 4:52 PM

Garden Route disaster management calls on SANDF to help with COVID-19 compliance

15 December 2020 4:43 PM

Some events companies cancel festive events amid COVID-19 second wave

15 December 2020 4:27 PM

