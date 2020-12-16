Jaco Griessel

Guest: Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rene Fahrenfort at The International School of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
2020 has seen lives disrupted especially those of the little ones. With Zoom classes & virtual meetings what kids needs are digital parenting guidance.
That's where - Josh Ramsey comes in. He's a Edutech consultant and digital parenting expert.
Guest: Tamsyn Joseph the founder of Ella’s little things.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Alwyn Uys, a 30-year-old paraplegic athlete, took on the daunting 8km swim from Robben Island to Bloubergstrand on Friday, battling the currents to successfully complete the “Robben Island crossing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ryan Stramrood Extreme Swimmer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lirandzu Themba Police Ministry SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
The Odyssey Row was a gruelling 5 500km row from Canary Islands to Barbados. Fanafikile joined renowned SA adventurer Riaan Manser after he was selected from more 15,000 entries. Fanafikile originally from the Free State couldn't swim and Riaan Manser hooked him up with Olympic champion Ryk Neethling for lessons .
Fana takes us thru his epic journey, where it all started & how it has shaped him as a person.
With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.LISTEN TO PODCAST