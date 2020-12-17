50 People Who F***d Up South Africa: The Lost Decade”

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Push for SA to protect the name 'biltong'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Charl de Villiers - chair the game-meat industry body Game SA
Today at 16:20
The end of an era with the closure of the Golden Spur Steak Ranch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Allen Ambor - Founder at Spur Steak Ranch
Today at 16:55
250th anniversary of the birth of composer: A homage to Ludwig van Beethoven
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibongile Mngoma - Opera singer at UCT College of Music
Today at 17:05
Where is SA in securing the Covid-19 vaccine?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Silverani Padayachee - Senior Manager: Pharmaceutical Evaluation at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA
Today at 17:20
Angus McIntosh regarding adding carbon to your soil
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angus McIntosh
Today at 17:46
Gert Vlok Nel and Dana Snyman: 'n Krismisboks vol Stories
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dana Snyman - Author at ...
Today at 18:09
SA fails to secure Covid-19 vaccine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Antony Sguazzin - Senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News
Today at 18:13
Altron demerger from Bytes UK creates R7-billion in shareholder value
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
ZOOM Lisa Bari : Why I volunteered for Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine trial
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lisa Bari - Founder CEO at Emphasis Health
Today at 18:50
Comedian wraps up 2020 - the challenging year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Vlismas - Former Comedian at ....
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: 'The Unlikely Mr Rogue: A Life with Ivan Pillay' by Evelyn Groenink
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evelyn Groenink - Investigative journalist and author at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - How to turn your business into a Learning Organization.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Top 5 money tips for the year ahead.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cut! Bheki Cele calls time on Camps Bay film shoot, CoCT to take legal action Toni Marais from Red Petal Productions says none of the Saps officers were able to tell her which laws the shoot was breaking. 17 December 2020 3:26 PM
WC top doc responds to Covid-denialists as SA daily cases top 10 000 mark The latest figures put the number of Covid-related deaths in South Africa at just under 24 000 says Dr Keith Cloete. 17 December 2020 2:30 PM
Is there a glimmer of hope on the horizon for SA's commercial property sector? What's the prognosis for the commercial property sector in 2021 ask Refilwe Moloto... 17 December 2020 11:14 AM
View all Local
DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches The DA has given the national government until 5pm on Wednesday to provide justification for the decision to close Garden Route be... 16 December 2020 1:04 PM
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker' The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show. 15 December 2020 7:02 PM
Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule “It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN. 15 December 2020 12:49 PM
View all Politics
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate. 16 December 2020 6:56 PM
Tired of the beach? 7 Cape swimming holes and waterfalls that you should explore Take the plunge and try something new! Here are seven waterfalls and natural pools that you should try in the Western Cape this su... 16 December 2020 9:43 AM
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice. 15 December 2020 8:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
View all Sport
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members. 16 December 2020 9:14 AM
[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodL... 14 December 2020 1:49 PM
View all Entertainment
SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over. 16 December 2020 10:11 AM
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today with Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
50 People Who F***d Up South Africa: The Lost Decade”

50 People Who F***d Up South Africa: The Lost Decade”

17 December 2020 10:55 AM

With Tim Richman Co-Author at Two Dogs.


More episodes from Today with Kieno Kammies

South African in wheelchair inspires with his training video

17 December 2020 12:13 PM

Darren Thomas former professional rugby inspirational training video guy 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech with Jan Vermeulen

17 December 2020 11:03 AM

With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International News with Deutsche Welle

17 December 2020 10:40 AM

With Deutsche Welle corresponded Michael Oti

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde on beaches

17 December 2020 10:24 AM

Kieno speaks to to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's new Covid-19 infections breach 10,000 marks

17 December 2020 10:03 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

17 December 2020 9:59 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Whats trending with Chantell Illbury

16 December 2020 11:59 AM

Guest: Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town students join a million climate activists from around the world

16 December 2020 11:52 AM

Guest: Rene Fahrenfort at The International School of Cape Town. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Digital parenting

16 December 2020 11:47 AM

2020 has seen lives disrupted especially those of the little ones. With Zoom classes & virtual meetings what kids needs are digital parenting guidance.

That's where - Josh Ramsey comes in. He's a Edutech consultant and digital parenting expert.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Western Cape's second wave cases have surpassed first Covid-19 peak - Alan Winde

Local

DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches

Politics

'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell

Business Local Lifestyle

'People will starve this festive season Mr President' - CPT feeding scheme

Local

Cut! Bheki Cele calls time on Camps Bay film shoot, CoCT to take legal action

Local

EWN Highlights

'You will be arrested & not released': Mbalula urges motorists to be responsible

17 December 2020 3:31 PM

Manuel wins defamation appeal against EFF, but won't get R500k damages yet

17 December 2020 2:47 PM

Here’s why there are more early debit orders this Dec than previous years

17 December 2020 1:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA