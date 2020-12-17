Tech with Jan Vermeulen

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
Push for SA to protect the name 'biltong'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Charl de Villiers - chair the game-meat industry body Game SA
125
Today at 16:20
The end of an era with the closure of the Golden Spur Steak Ranch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Allen Ambor - Founder at Spur Steak Ranch
Today at 16:55
250th anniversary of the birth of composer: A homage to Ludwig van Beethoven
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibongile Mngoma - Opera singer at UCT College of Music
Today at 17:05
Where is SA in securing the Covid-19 vaccine?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Silverani Padayachee - Senior Manager: Pharmaceutical Evaluation at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA
Today at 17:20
Angus McIntosh regarding adding carbon to your soil
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angus McIntosh
Today at 17:46
Gert Vlok Nel and Dana Snyman: 'n Krismisboks vol Stories
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dana Snyman - Author at ...
Today at 18:09
SA fails to secure Covid-19 vaccine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Antony Sguazzin - Senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News
Today at 18:13
Altron demerger from Bytes UK creates R7-billion in shareholder value
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
ZOOM Lisa Bari : Why I volunteered for Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine trial
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lisa Bari - Founder CEO at Emphasis Health
Today at 18:50
Comedian wraps up 2020 - the challenging year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Vlismas - Former Comedian at ....
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: 'The Unlikely Mr Rogue: A Life with Ivan Pillay' by Evelyn Groenink
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evelyn Groenink - Investigative journalist and author at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - How to turn your business into a Learning Organization.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Top 5 money tips for the year ahead.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
