2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened

Brent Lindeque | Editor in Chief at Good Things Guy |
Guest: Natalie Lazarus Head of Business for Reach for a Dream FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Danny Dilberto from Ladles of LoveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Izelle Hoffman, Author of Mindful EatingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshifihwa Tshivengwa - CEO Tourism Business Council of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rev Mzwandile Molo - Director of Church Liaison at South African Council of ChurchesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lucky Ntimane, National Convenor for the National Liquor Traders Council chats to Zain Johnson about the need for liquor vendors to support government efforts to fight the pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Listen to this on the ground reflection of situation at hospitals with the emphasis on appeal for unemployed nurses to return to work as Dr Anita Parbhoo of Red Cross Memorial Hospital talks to Zain Johnson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Ian Sanne, Director at the Clinical HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand, Faculty of Health Sciences and Chief Executive Officer Right to Care Group of Companies talks to Zain Johnson about the concerns around numbers of health workers testing positive for Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Hospitals under severe pressure ahead of Covid peak and desperate messages from Western Cape Government appealing to unemployed nurses to return to work.
Saadiq Kariem, Chief of operations: Western Cape Department of Health talks to Zain Johnson about the latest situation and the future.
Personal information of millions of South Africans exposed in banking data breach
Rain network problems
The worst load-shedding ever in South Africa
New DStv Explora Ultra with Netflix launched
Telkom and SABC launch a new streaming service, and more...