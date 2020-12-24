Christmas is in the air with Izelle Hoffman

Guest: Izelle Hoffman, Author of Mindful Eating
Guest: Nicky Booysen | Chairperson at the Western Cape Community CareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Craig Lambinon | Spokesperson at NSRILISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Natalie Lazarus Head of Business for Reach for a Dream FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Danny Dilberto from Ladles of LoveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshifihwa Tshivengwa - CEO Tourism Business Council of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rev Mzwandile Molo - Director of Church Liaison at South African Council of ChurchesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lucky Ntimane, National Convenor for the National Liquor Traders Council chats to Zain Johnson about the need for liquor vendors to support government efforts to fight the pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Listen to this on the ground reflection of situation at hospitals with the emphasis on appeal for unemployed nurses to return to work as Dr Anita Parbhoo of Red Cross Memorial Hospital talks to Zain Johnson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Ian Sanne, Director at the Clinical HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand, Faculty of Health Sciences and Chief Executive Officer Right to Care Group of Companies talks to Zain Johnson about the concerns around numbers of health workers testing positive for Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST