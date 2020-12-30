Kieno Kammies update on my health.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:15
Back to Level 3 - FCTG unpacks what this means for your travel plans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kim Taylor - Customer Experience Director at Flight Centre
Today at 12:23
Policing of beaches
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:37
Northern Cape Tourism: we're the only province where beaches remain open, come visit us!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ali Diteme - Media liaison officer at Northern Cape Department: Economic Development and Tourism
Today at 12:40
Cyclone Chalane sweeps Mozambique, evacuations continue
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Idrisse Bhai - Spokesperson at Muslim Association of Sofala
Today at 12:45
Book review: Predator politics
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rehana Rossouw
Today at 12:52
Longer with Lester tease: Michael Weeder
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
Today at 13:10
On the couch with Daniel Mpilo Richards
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Daniel Mpilo Richards
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 14:34
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 15:20
Own story: Missing Hout Bay boy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:40
Brexit comes into force soon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:05
KZN Covid-19 cases skyrocket
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 16:55
JMPD on dealing with Hillbrow and surrounds on New Year's Eve
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Minaar
Today at 17:45
Best books of 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Batya Bricker
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Emotional Kieno Kammies describes Covid-19 recovery: 'I'm one of the lucky ones' CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies gives an update on his health after contracting Covid-19 and describes what he witnessed while in hosp... 30 December 2020 10:27 AM
Eskom announces more load shedding The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday. 30 December 2020 9:34 AM
'Remaining unvaccinated against Covid-19 carries heavy ethical implications' Professor Anton van Niekerk (Centre for Applied Ethics at SU) on the moral implications of choosing to remain unvaccinated. 30 December 2020 9:16 AM
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt "Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac). 29 December 2020 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 Janua... 28 December 2020 8:43 PM
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council... 28 December 2020 11:00 AM
Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales. 30 December 2020 12:08 PM
Renting and letting property – how to determine what's fair to charge or pay "There’s a huge supply of properties for rent," says Tamira Gumzburg on determining what a market-related rental is right now. 29 December 2020 12:03 PM
Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world "We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson. 29 December 2020 10:18 AM
Tanning your anus – it’s good for you, claims some 'wellness influencers' "Perineum sunning" – tanning the area between the genitals and anus - is a thing. We kid you not. 29 December 2020 3:20 PM
'Sex can be awkward and messy and funny, but no-one talks about those bits' Writer Tiffany Mugo chats to CapeTalk about her new book Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex 29 December 2020 2:33 PM
Brace for substantial fuel price increases going into 2021, says AA The Automobile Association (AA) predicts that fuel prices are set for hefty rises at the end of December 2020. 29 December 2020 9:56 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK' A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley. 30 December 2020 11:31 AM
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC. 28 December 2020 3:16 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
'Remaining unvaccinated against Covid-19 carries heavy ethical implications' Professor Anton van Niekerk (Centre for Applied Ethics at SU) on the moral implications of choosing to remain unvaccinated. 30 December 2020 9:16 AM
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt "Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac). 29 December 2020 1:32 PM
Covid-19: Should schools rather remain closed come 27 January? Will it be safe (enough) to return? Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel (National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA). 28 December 2020 1:43 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Kieno Kammies update on my health.

Kieno Kammies update on my health.

30 December 2020 9:32 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

CTICC Field Hospital

30 December 2020 12:24 PM

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact analysis: Live music and its venues, and the South African economy during Covid-19

30 December 2020 12:19 PM

Guest: Arno Carstens

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

5 top trends around health and wellbeing for a New, happy, and healthy Year. Know it. Own it. Live it

30 December 2020 10:57 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Frank Solomon

30 December 2020 10:37 AM

Well-known big wave surfer Frank Solomon has helped launch the Sentinal Ocean Alliance to help underprivileged youth in Hout Bay.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Front line Medical heroes - Tershia October

30 December 2020 10:29 AM

Tersia and/or Henry October – both work at Groote Schuur Hospital and both contracted Covid. Henry was very ill, hospitalised etc. Tersia had a mild case. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Debt in 2021

30 December 2020 10:13 AM

Moeshfieka Botha

Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2 Ocean Aquarium Marine Sciences Course

30 December 2020 9:52 AM

Maryke Musson | CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A sobering New Year with alcohol ban – the implications, protocol, and effect on industry

30 December 2020 9:34 AM

Lucky Ntimane | Convener  at National Liquor Traders Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

11:30 am - Today with Kieno Kammies

29 December 2020 12:21 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

