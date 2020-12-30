Frank Solomon

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Guests Kim Taylor - Customer Experience Director at Flight Centre

Back to Level 3 - FCTG unpacks what this means for your travel plans

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Guests JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Today at 12:37

Northern Cape Tourism: we're the only province where beaches remain open, come visit us!

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ali Diteme - Media liaison officer at Northern Cape Department: Economic Development and Tourism

