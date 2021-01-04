Western Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete and readiness for peak of second wave in the province and city

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:27
Update on Covid situation in the Western Cape
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
125
Today at 12:27
NEHAWU Statement on Unveiling of the Vaccine Rollout Plan.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zola Saphetha
Guests
Zola Saphetha
125
Today at 12:37
Vaccine rollout
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Barry Schoub - The Committee Chair, Expert in vaccinology and virology.
Guests
Professor Barry Schoub - The Committee Chair, Expert in vaccinology and virology.
125
Today at 12:37
Beitbridge Border- Aaron Motswaledi
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aaron Motsoaledi - Health Minister at Department of Health
Guests
Aaron Motsoaledi - Health Minister at Department of Health
125
Today at 12:40
Petrol price increase announced
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
125
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
125
Today at 12:45
Trump's request to find votes- Brooks Spector
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 12:52
Cape Town's 'koeksuster king'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Faieez Alexander
Guests
Faieez Alexander
125
Today at 12:52
Petrol Price Increase- Layton Beard
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
125
Today at 12:56
Cricket Update- Stuart Hess
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stuart Hess - Sports reporter at Independent Newspapers
Guests
Stuart Hess - Sports reporter at Independent Newspapers
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Majozi
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Majozi (musician)
Guests
Majozi (musician)
125
Today at 13:33
Breathalysers in the workplace have a significant role to play in addressing South Africa’s alcohol abuse problems
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rhys Evans
Guests
Rhys Evans
125
Today at 14:07
Living in a 'Blended Family'
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charissa Bloomberg - Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training
Guests
Charissa Bloomberg - Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training
125
Today at 14:35
Alternatives entertainment for your kids over the holidays
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lynne Huysemen
Guests
Lynne Huysemen
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Tye Platinum
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tye Platinum
Guests
Tye Platinum
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
125
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Narrative Economics by Robert J Shiller
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - chef Chef Coco Reinarhz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chef Coco Reinharz
Guests
Chef Coco Reinharz
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up