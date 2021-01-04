International news with the BBCs Rob Hugh-Jones

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:27
Update on Covid situation in the Western Cape
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 12:27
NEHAWU Statement on Unveiling of the Vaccine Rollout Plan.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zola Saphetha
Today at 12:37
Vaccine rollout
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Barry Schoub - The Committee Chair, Expert in vaccinology and virology.
Today at 12:37
Beitbridge Border- Aaron Motswaledi
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aaron Motsoaledi - Health Minister at Department of Health
Today at 12:40
Petrol price increase announced
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:45
Trump's request to find votes- Brooks Spector
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:52
Cape Town's 'koeksuster king'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Faieez Alexander
Today at 12:52
Petrol Price Increase- Layton Beard
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 12:56
Cricket Update- Stuart Hess
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stuart Hess - Sports reporter at Independent Newspapers
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Majozi
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Majozi (musician)
Today at 13:33
Breathalysers in the workplace have a significant role to play in addressing South Africa’s alcohol abuse problems
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rhys Evans
Today at 14:07
Living in a 'Blended Family'
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charissa Bloomberg - Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training
Today at 14:35
Alternatives entertainment for your kids over the holidays
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lynne Huysemen
Today at 14:50
Music with Tye Platinum
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tye Platinum
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Narrative Economics by Robert J Shiller
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - chef Chef Coco Reinarhz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chef Coco Reinharz
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Covid-19 peak: Worst of rapid increases already over in the WC, says Dr. Cloete The worst of the accelerated Covid-19 cases has already passed in the Western Cape as the province enters the second wave peak. 4 January 2021 11:37 AM
'Goverment has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines' "The government should have tried everything in its power to get early access to vaccines," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker. 4 January 2021 11:25 AM
Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open Confusion still reigns, but it's important to get clarity because the police are taking this one seriously it seems. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept Health Dept Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay says the vaccine rollout will piggyback on SA's existing vaccine structure. 4 January 2021 7:17 AM
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt "Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac). 29 December 2020 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 Janua... 28 December 2020 8:43 PM
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 31 December 2020 9:59 AM
Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales. 30 December 2020 12:08 PM
Eskom announces more load shedding The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday. 30 December 2020 9:34 AM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
Tanning your anus – it’s good for you, claims some 'wellness influencers' "Perineum sunning" – tanning the area between the genitals and anus - is a thing. We kid you not. 29 December 2020 3:20 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK' A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley. 30 December 2020 11:31 AM
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC. 28 December 2020 3:16 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
'Goverment has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines' "The government should have tried everything in its power to get early access to vaccines," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker. 4 January 2021 11:25 AM
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 31 December 2020 9:59 AM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
International news with the BBCs Rob Hugh-Jones

International news with the BBCs Rob Hugh-Jones

4 January 2021 10:31 AM

Rob Hugh-Jones


Profile: Legendary Cape Town Musician Faried Swartz

4 January 2021 12:20 PM

Guest: Faried Swartz

Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Have we learned anything from Bitcoin

4 January 2021 12:10 PM

Guest: Paul Roelofse - Financial Advisor

VACCINES

4 January 2021 11:02 AM

Dr Linda-Gail Bekker | Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

Catherine Rice talks about the Matthew Ohlsson disappearance case from 1997

4 January 2021 10:50 AM

Guest: Catherine Rice, Podcast producer for Media24

Western Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete and readiness for peak of second wave in the province and city

4 January 2021 10:22 AM

Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Barbs Wire

4 January 2021 9:47 AM
What will the Mother City Comedy Scene Looks Like in 2021

1 January 2021 10:19 AM

Guest: Yaaseen Barnes | Capetonian one–liner comedian

Looking forward to Sport in 2021

1 January 2021 9:58 AM

Guest:  Carl Lewis | Bet.co.za Head of Content

Will there be an extension for Vehicle and Drivers License Applications

1 January 2021 9:44 AM

Guest: Janine Van Der Post  | Wheels 24 Editor

