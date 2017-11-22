Goodbye to 500ml buddy coke bottle, hello to a new smaller one 440ml

Guests: Mapule Ncanywa Executive Director at Beverage Association SA and Priscilla Urquhart Public affairs and communications manager at Peninsula Beverages
The “buddy” Coke size has been reduced to 440ml and there will be no more 500ml
bottles on the shelves after November‚ as Coca-Cola attempts to cut its customers’ sugar consumption. The traditional 330ml Coke cans will soon have a volume of just 300ml.
Rohan Vos who privately operates Rovos RailLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Alistair Fairweather Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With certified financial planner Paul Roelofse.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Helena Wasserman, editor at Business Insider.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With BBC Corresponded Rob Hugh-Jones.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Alan Winde Premier at Western Cape Government.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jeremy Yatt CEO of Fedhealth.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Roze Phillips, futurist and medical doctor.LISTEN TO PODCAST