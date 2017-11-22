Goodbye to 500ml buddy coke bottle, hello to a new smaller one 440ml

Guests: Mapule Ncanywa Executive Director at Beverage Association SA and Priscilla Urquhart Public affairs and communications manager at Peninsula Beverages



The “buddy” Coke size has been reduced to 440ml and there will be no more 500ml

bottles on the shelves after November‚ as Coca-Cola attempts to cut its customers’ sugar consumption. The traditional 330ml Coke cans will soon have a volume of just 300ml.



