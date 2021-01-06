Masiphumele

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:12
TMNP rangers assault elderly man during arrest?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nicky Schmidt
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Lyndra Therapeutics working to make daily pills a thing of the past
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patricia Hurter
Today at 14:35
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Steven Friedman on foreign nationals and job creation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 15:20
Made In south Africa - Lwando Xaso
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lwando Xaso - Constitutional Lawyer
Today at 15:50
"When exactly is a state fragile or failed?" - Greg Mills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Greg Mills
Today at 16:05
Keeping the SA government as the only Vaccine Procurement Agent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Shabir Madhi
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Business with Ray White
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ray White
Today at 16:55
Open Letter to the Highlands North Boys Class of 1981
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ben Horowitz - Film Maker And Line Producer at White Lion
Today at 16:57
South African Liquor Brand Owners' Association not part of the legal action on alcohol sales ban.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibani Mngadi
Today at 17:05
A Boykie from Pretoria is now the richest man in the world.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 17:20
Business with Ray White
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
International Music Collaboration Creates Awareness around Mental Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kiz Keys
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bright Khumalo - Portfolio Manager at Vestact
Latest Local
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the weekend Eskom has suspended load shedding for the weekend. 8 January 2021 12:39 PM
Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner Be aware that children are listening when adults talk about dangers of young people spreading Covid-19 to older family members. 8 January 2021 12:29 PM
Winde: Western Cape govt has already identified vaccine priority groups WC government is waiting for further details on exactly when and how the first one million vaccines will be delivered this month. 8 January 2021 11:57 AM
View all Local
'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine' South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII). 7 January 2021 4:39 PM
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday. 7 January 2021 2:08 PM
Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info Social media is rife with fake news on SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's advice on how to get your facts straight. 7 January 2021 1:02 PM
View all Politics
SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on' The SABC has reduced the number of employees it plans to retrench to 303, but union workers are still not happy. 8 January 2021 7:53 AM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently' After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen Rees 7 January 2021 6:53 PM
View all Business
There is nothing quite like a South African braai – UK celeb chef Gregg Wallace UK celebrity chef Gregg Wallace has fallen head over heels in love with the way we braai. "You won’t believe the quality!" 7 January 2021 10:48 AM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts' MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore. 8 January 2021 12:10 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
View all Africa
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Masiphumele

Masiphumele

6 January 2021 10:44 AM

Tertius Simmers | Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements 


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

How will grassroots sports development look in the future?

8 January 2021 12:06 PM

Saskia Hickey speaks Natalie Pollock General Manager at Sporting Chance

Grieving in the time of Covid

8 January 2021 11:51 AM

Saskia Hickey speaks to Charissa Bloomberg | Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training.

The WhatsApp Ultimatum

8 January 2021 10:49 AM

Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Mentorship in life, business & sport

8 January 2021 10:43 AM

Saskia Hickey speaks to Alon Sachs- Mentorship chair at Entrepreneur's Organisation.

Latest International and European News crossing to Deutsche Welle - Berlin with Chipondo Chimbelu

8 January 2021 10:27 AM

Berlin with Chipondo Chimbelu

Mentorship is an effective way to develop the youth and stimulate economic growth in SA
8 January 2021 9:42 AM
Kyle Bailey

8 January 2021 9:42 AM

Kyle Bailey

Creative Entrepreneur Shakirah Dramat Innovates during Lockdown

7 January 2021 12:16 PM

Guest: Shakirah Dramat Founder of That Network

Vaccination programs that are underway in Germany

7 January 2021 11:51 AM

Guest: Isaac Mugabi Deutsche Welle correspondent in Bonn.

South Africans Struggling with Debt heading into 2021
7 January 2021 11:02 AM

7 January 2021 11:02 AM
Employers need to take greater cognisance of employees’ mental health to stop rising suicides

7 January 2021 10:48 AM

Bonang Mohale | CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).

CWU rejects SABC’s new retrenchment plan

8 January 2021 1:07 PM

Vaccine rollout: Around 80% of African countries lagging behind, says WHO

8 January 2021 12:23 PM

Nehawu flags concern about capacity at Gauteng hospitals

8 January 2021 12:14 PM

