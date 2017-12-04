Are entrepreneurs setting their sights outside of South Africa?

Kieno speaks to Waheed Adam is the chairman of I-Touch (a leading bulk SMS company) and also a member of the global non-profit organisation EO (for Entrepreneurs Organisation)



According to the Grant Thornton International Business Report for the third quarter of 2017, the majority of surveyed business executives were delaying business expansion plans due to the turbulent economy. According to the report which surveys 400 business executives of private companies in South African, about 68% were delaying business expansion plans, 61% were delaying investment decisions while 38% were considering investing offshore. Just over a quarter (28%) are considering selling their businesses. With the ANC leadership conference just around the corner - how do we turn things around?



