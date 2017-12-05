Harley owners ride to raise funds for Hermanus Night Shelter

Kieno speaks to Malvin Meyer Director at HOG Harley Owners Group Cape Town



You might think that all motorcyclists do is rev their engines and weave

between cars at high speed. This might be true for a few of them, but most of them are decent folk with big hearts. Just the other day we had the running of the 35th Toy Run... and more recently, we had the HOG Chapter Cape Town (Harley Owners' Group) staging their 2017 Cape Seal Rally - and it was all for a good cause...