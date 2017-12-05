The Africa Report: Nasa strategist David Ndii released on Sh10,000 police bond

Kieno speaks to Michael Mumo Editorial Director at Capital FM



Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn into office last week but the Opposition candidate

Raila Odinga put off his plans for a parallel swearing-in until December 12

when Kenya marks the day it got its independence.



Opinion is however reported to be divided within the Opposition on the

implications of the swearing-in as the People's President, which would be

illegal and can see Raila indicted for treason.



On Sunday, lawyer David Ndii who is leading the NASA steering committee

on the People's Assembly was arrested.