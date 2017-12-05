The Africa Report: Nasa strategist David Ndii released on Sh10,000 police bond

Kieno speaks to Michael Mumo Editorial Director at Capital FM
Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn into office last week but the Opposition candidate
Raila Odinga put off his plans for a parallel swearing-in until December 12
when Kenya marks the day it got its independence.
Opinion is however reported to be divided within the Opposition on the
implications of the swearing-in as the People's President, which would be
illegal and can see Raila indicted for treason.
On Sunday, lawyer David Ndii who is leading the NASA steering committee
on the People's Assembly was arrested.
Two South African FIFA players have qualified for the FIFA e Club World Cup 2021 finals. Julio Bianchi and Kaylan Moodley are the first South African gamers to secure a spot to the prestigious annual FIFA event to to be played out remotely from 24 to 28 February.
After a fiercely contested online qualifying campaign with a record number of over 480 teams participating, all 42 participants at the FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 have been confirmed. Julio & Kaylan represent Goliath Gaming & they will play in Zone 3 which comprises Africa & the Middle East and will go head to head with the beast teams of this region.
