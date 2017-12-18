Ramaphosa and NDZ go head to head

John speaks to Adriaan Basson Editor at News24



We enter the 3rd day of the ANC's national conference and we should find out who will be elected as the new president of the party. The clear front runners in this race, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa, have now been confirmed as the only candidates who are running for the position of Party President. Dlamini-Zuma currently has support of 1,094 branches across 6 provinces while Cyril Ramaphosa has the backing of 1,469 branches across 6 provinces.