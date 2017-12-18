How should Capetonian deal with aggressive begging

John speaks to JP Smith Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town



It's a problem the world over - people who have fallen on hard times and take to the streets begging - for money, food, clothing for the most part they will be polite and not be a nuisance to passers-by but there are also those who, perhaps they feel being inconspicuous is not working out for them, will take a more aggressive approach in getting a handout.



