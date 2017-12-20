SA more unified than we realise

John speaks to Joy Ruwodo Head of Marketing and Advocacy at Ask Afrika



An intensive research study representing the views of 37 million south africans found that we are more united as a nation than we realise. The study was conducted on behalf of the Centre for Communication and Reputation Management at the University of Pretoria. According to the research 46 percent of the respondents described themselves as South African before classifying themselves by race ,culture or language groupings, while 61 percent say they are confident there is a happy future for all races in south africa.



