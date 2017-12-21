Hout Bay sand problem

John speaks to Gregg Oelofse Manager at the Coastal Management in the Environmental Management at City of Cape Town



A listener asked us to please follow up with authorities on why they removed the windbreaks in Hout Bay - resulting in a "monstrous" migrating sand dune which locals have called "Frankenstein" They say that the old windbreaks which were there in previous years have not been replaced - and the result is that workers are often deployed thereto deal with the problem.



