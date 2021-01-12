Five matrics from the class of 2020 selected to travel to Antarctica

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance: How to use balloon payments to your advantage
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lebogang Gaoaketse - Head of Marketing and Communication at WesBank
Today at 05:10
Denosa, KZN Department of health has no adequately prepared for the second wave
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mandla Shabangu
Today at 05:46
Should there be an extension on vehicle license renewals as well?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Are prisoners being unfairly favoured for vaccine rollout?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clare Ballard - Attorney & Programme Manager Penal Reform at Lawyers For Human Rights
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust: Tourism boss on launch of digital guest tracker
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Santam's covid pay restrictions is no surprise
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
PJ Veldhuizen - Managing Director at Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated
Today at 07:20
Independent schools association addresses concerns around new term
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent Schools Association of South Africa
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: What to expect when vaccines are rolled out
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Greg Hussey, Prof - Director of VACFA (Vaccines for Africa); member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Va
Today at 08:21
Wednesday panel - continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Taxi operators appeal for protection regualtions against covid while operating
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxi Alliance
Today at 10:08
Home Brewing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lucy Corne - founder at #LetUsBuyBeer campaign
Today at 10:33
Why can we not meet the manufacturing demands for coffins?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Lawrence Konyana - President at Funeral Federation Of Sa
Today at 11:05
Whatsapp:what businesses can do to ensure the privacy of their customers is looked after
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrew Bourne
Today at 11:20
Kyles back a buddy campaign to help him with new braille tech for work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kyle Williams
Today at 11:32
Parler data dump--exposing fake news and misinformation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Today at 11:45
Parler data dump--exposing fake news and misinformation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Over 1,000 Western Cape healthcare workers currently infected with Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department's biggest challenge right now is the increasing Covid-19 infection rate among healthcare worker... 12 January 2021 4:05 PM
Some Covid-19 positive inmates from Helderstroom Prison transferred to Pollsmoor A number of inmates who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Helderstroom Prison in Caledon have been sent to isolate at Pollsmoor... 12 January 2021 1:36 PM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA applies for permit to move Kataza to Limpopo sanctuary Should the permit be granted by Cape Nature, Kataza will be rehabilitated at Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, says SPCA. 12 January 2021 12:36 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
Employers will have to rule on mandatory vaccination policy at work, says expert Each company must decide whether or not to implement a mandatory vaccination policy on a case-by-case basis, says employment law e... 12 January 2021 4:50 PM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain. 11 January 2021 2:51 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg. 11 January 2021 10:51 AM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Five matrics from the class of 2020 selected to travel to Antarctica

Five matrics from the class of 2020 selected to travel to Antarctica

12 January 2021 10:30 AM

Riaan Manser


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Latest from the world of advertising

12 January 2021 12:03 PM

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to do if yu come across animal abuse

12 January 2021 11:43 AM

Guest: Belinda Abraham SPCA Spokesperson-

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mountaineering with Mike Nixon

12 January 2021 11:38 AM

Guest: Mike Nixon mountaineer, adventurer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid and budget for unemployed medical staff sitting at home

12 January 2021 11:06 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology: Containing your Inner Critic

12 January 2021 10:46 AM

Professor Kobuss Maree | Department of Educational Psychology at University of Pretoria

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid 19 Update and the National health departments missing budget leaves docs without work

12 January 2021 10:01 AM

Dr Angelique Coetzee

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

12 January 2021 9:50 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #ArnoldSchwarzenegger Twitter video

12 January 2021 9:49 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Chess grandmaster from Masiphumelele dreams of training more youth in is community

11 January 2021 12:13 PM

With Lukhanyo Xhonti Chess Grandmaster.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Over 1,000 Western Cape healthcare workers currently infected with Covid-19

Local

WhatsApp alternative Telegram is a hotbed of 'horrific pornography'

Business

Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors'

Business Politics

Anti-vaxxers/conspiracy theorists: 'Be kind. They’re scared and crying for help'

EWN Highlights

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debauchery'

12 January 2021 8:44 PM

Global population hit by extreme drought set to double

12 January 2021 8:38 PM

What we know about South Africa's coronavirus variant

12 January 2021 7:47 PM

