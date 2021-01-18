Help needed to stabilise crisis with Cape Cormorant chicks

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:46
Biden inauguration: American expat living SA share their sentiments
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Keith in Bergvliet
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Sporting Chance trying to keep children physically active during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : The beaches of the Northern Cape
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeanine Jessnitz - Mentor at The Namaqua Coastal Route
Today at 07:07
Report shows medical aids' racial discrimination
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tembeka Ngcukaitobi
Today at 07:20
Disposable facemasks - the inconvenient truth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Baker - co founder of Waste-Ed
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Tax hikes to fuel Covid vaccine plan?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
First provincial economic and tourism update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Solly Fourie - Head of Department at Western Cape Department: Economic Development and Tourism
Today at 10:08
Potsdam sludge woes continues
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
SAHPRA cautions against use of Ivermectin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 11:05
R60bn class action suit by dispossessed homeowners against major banks.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ciaran Ryan - Freelance Journalist at ...
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 16:55
Business in Epping Industrial area call to buy their adjacent rail sidings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arnold Wellens
Today at 17:45
Biden's inauguration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bill Schneider
Today at 18:13
what to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios
Today at 18:20
ZOOM : Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
ZOOM : Joe Biden inauguration. as US' 46th president. And legacy of T**** as 45th president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
Sars drops ball with eFiling changes - 'We're working hard to convert service' Most online forms have now been migrated to newer technology after Adobe stopped support for Flash Player on 31 Dec, says Sars. 19 January 2021 6:43 PM
View all Local
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN. 19 January 2021 12:17 PM
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is' Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens. 18 January 2021 1:54 PM
'Detractors want to blame Eskom's woes on Cyril Ramaphosa' Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission of inquiry last week and his de... 18 January 2021 1:23 PM
View all Politics
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet. 19 January 2021 2:59 PM
Despairing small wine farmers threaten to sue Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Once booming, internationally famous wine farms are going out of business, taking huge numbers of jobs with them. 19 January 2021 1:38 PM
View all Business
Happy 20th birthday, Wikipedia – last outpost of the 'utopian' web Wikipedia – one of the last big websites where you are not a product sold to advertisers – has turned 20. 19 January 2021 11:03 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular prob... 18 January 2021 11:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
View all Entertainment
What can SA learn from China about handling disasters? South Africa and China are set to train public servants on governance and management of emergencies such as Covid-19. 19 January 2021 1:09 PM
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19 Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of pati... 18 January 2021 11:22 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses "It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time." 19 January 2021 9:26 AM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
Help needed to stabilise crisis with Cape Cormorant chicks

Help needed to stabilise crisis with Cape Cormorant chicks

18 January 2021 12:18 PM

Kieno speaks to Dr Katta Ludynia | SANCCOB's Research Manager.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

JEFF to help South Africans get their Fit on in January 2021 with over 50 free live workouts each week

19 January 2021 12:13 PM

JEFF Fitness and international sports conditioning expert.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Yesterday I lost my Dad to Covid-19'

19 January 2021 12:09 PM

Steven called in to Today with Kieno Kammies, yesterday he lost his father to Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Flower Wholesalers cannot meet demand for chrysanthemum coffin sprays

19 January 2021 11:53 AM

Kieno speaks to Ansen Lambrecht | Owner of Ansen Flowers and Wholesalers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Addresses "scam" concerns

19 January 2021 11:49 AM

With Joseph Selolo Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech with Alistair Fairweather

19 January 2021 11:01 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Looking ahead to Biden Inauguration

19 January 2021 10:34 AM

Brookes Spector Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Uber eats delivery drivers to embark on a national strike over fees

19 January 2021 10:13 AM

Kieno speaks to Duane Barnard | Represents the Uber Driver Partners association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #USInauguration

19 January 2021 9:54 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

19 January 2021 9:48 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Outcry after Mediclinic justifies ties to apartheid era ‘Dr Death’ Wouter Basson

Local

Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March

Africa

Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV

Local Entertainment

ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet

Local Politics

Trump halts deportation of Venezuelans for 18 months

20 January 2021 5:14 AM

Ramaphosa: SA can beat COVID-19

19 January 2021 8:01 PM

Social media content creators, you’re up! Saftas introduce new online category

19 January 2021 7:50 PM

