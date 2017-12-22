City of Cape Town proposed drought levy Illegal?

John speaks to Julius Kleynhans OUTA Portfolio Manager for water



A few weeks ago we heard from The Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town, Patricia De Lille about a proposed Drought Levy for residence of Cape Town.Their main justification, amongst others, was that because more people are using less water, as their revenue collection has decreased while they still need to find the money to fund the water augmentation projects. OUTA believes that this levy is illegal and unfair on residents. They have written a letter of demand the Executive Mayor.