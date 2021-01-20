CapeTalkOpenLine

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:10
Ramaphosa signs in new law that ends time limit to prosecute sexual offences
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bronwyn Pithey - Advocate at Women's Legal Centre
125
Today at 05:46
Should Families of COVID-19 victims be allowed to view the body before burial?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana - General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Sporting Chance trying to keep children physically active during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: Relooking the traditional schooling system
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Provincial v National government in Covid vaccine procurement race
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 07:20
Netcare's Family Connect Line
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Could National Lotteries Commission not be tapped for vaccine relief?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative reporter - GoundUp
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Medical schemes spent so little in 2020 their extra reserves can cover SA’s entire vaccine bill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Philip de Wet - Journalist at Business Insider
125
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Workshop 17
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Keursten - CEO at Workshop 17
125
Today at 11:05
Action SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
125
Today at 11:32
‘Ginger with a GoPRO’, crowdfunds over R600 000 to feed hungry communities during lockdown.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chad Nathan
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 16:20
Funding of SA's energy transition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Yawitch - Ceo at The National Business Initiative
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
125
