International news with the BBC

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:11
South African barley farmers brace themselves for a bleak future
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Makube - Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB
Today at 18:15
ZOOM: Wine industry heads to court in a fight for the alcohol ban to be lifted
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing director at Vinpro | rico@vinpro.co.za
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
More than 4 million IP addresses embezzled in what is dubbed Africa's greatest internet heist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: The SPAC for hacks reveals the cracks in a financial system
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja - The Kinsley Report released in October reveals the most ridiculously expensive car parts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu - leigh@creativespacemedia.co.za
Latest Local
Saphra to allow 'controlled, compassionate access' to Ivermectin Some medical practitioners believe that Ivermectin may well be the “wonder drug” that could 'save' South Africa. 27 January 2021 5:50 PM
Q & A: Your Covid-19 questions answered Everything you've always wanted to know about Covid-19, infectious diseases expert Francois Venter answers your questions. 27 January 2021 5:16 PM
Good cop, bad cop: Will 2021 be a repeat of the lockdown policing seen in 2020? What will policing look like in 2021 in light of the current indefinite lockdown asks Stellenbosch University's Dr Guy Lamb. 27 January 2021 4:30 PM
View all Local
When the State Security Agency played its dirty tricks, where was Parliament? "The current SSA is rife with the nameless, faceless officials who were doing the looting," says DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard. 27 January 2021 12:59 PM
'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim Expect multiple waves to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres, says MAC Covid-19 member. 27 January 2021 8:41 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena. 27 January 2021 2:48 PM
Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry... 27 January 2021 9:37 AM
2 reasons your employer can force you to join a specific medical scheme Lawyer Craig Berkowitz outlines when it is compulsory for employees to join a medical aid scheme selected by an employer. 27 January 2021 5:23 AM
View all Business
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets. 27 January 2021 2:25 PM
Is your medical aid ripping you off? MediCheck can help you resolve claims R35 billion spent by members out of their savings, which is their own money, or out of pocket this past year, says Mark Hyman. 27 January 2021 8:25 AM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Entertainment
Netherlands braces for more mass-violence after 3 nights of burning and looting Eindhoven’s mayor, likening the violence to a "civil war", wants the army to intervene. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 27 January 2021 11:20 AM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all World
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Africa
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all' "The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 January 2021 9:05 AM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
International news with the BBC

International news with the BBC

25 January 2021 10:45 AM

With BBC corresponded Rich Preston.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

What are some of the possible scenarios surrounding the rollout of the Covid vaccine

27 January 2021 12:07 PM

With Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Global Drug Survey 2020-More people are drinking more and regretting it, the results of the

27 January 2021 12:04 PM

Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Scott, co-founder of South African Drug Policy Initiative.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#TheCornerOffice

27 January 2021 11:01 AM

With Will Battersby, CEO of BOS Brands.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourism launches Tourism Equity Fund to drive transformation

27 January 2021 10:42 AM

Kieno speaks to Fish Mahlalela Deputy Minister of the Department of Tourism.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Freedom of Religion South Africa goes to court to open churches

27 January 2021 10:30 AM

Kieno speaks to Michael Swain from FOR SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Provincial Tourism and Economic update with MEC David Maynier

27 January 2021 10:08 AM

David Maynier |  at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - The first ever acoustic recording was made in False Bay of a killer whale in SA

27 January 2021 9:49 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

27 January 2021 9:41 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest from the world of advertising

26 January 2021 12:03 PM

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The research painting an alarming picture of how COVID-19 and the various stages of lockdown have impacted South African

26 January 2021 11:44 AM

Kieno speaks to Louise Albertyn, a Senior Advisor to the UCT Graduate School of Business’s Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship on the Education Innovation portfolio.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot

Business Lifestyle

'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Local Politics

Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Q & A: Your Covid-19 questions answered

Local

EWN Highlights

DA forges ahead with legal action against Ramaphosa over vaccine plan details

27 January 2021 4:42 PM

Gates: COVID-19 cluster outbreaks will continue if vaccines don't reach everyone

27 January 2021 4:24 PM

WATCH LIVE: AU Chair Ramaphosa on Africa COVID-19 vaccine strategy

27 January 2021 4:10 PM

