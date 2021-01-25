Investing in uncertain times

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 17:46
The end of an era at Newlands and the start of a new one at The Cape Town Stadium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley De Reuck
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 2/2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:12
Restaurants not happy with new rules on staff remuneration and wants end to curfew
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan Truter - Managing Director at Labourwise
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Can an employer vaccinate staff by force?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Danie Pretorius - Director at Fluxmans
Today at 19:08
How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dominique Collett - Head of AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: This is Not Propaganda by Peter Pomerantsev’s
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money: Andile Gaelisiwe, Media Personality
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andile Gaelisiwe - Media Personality
Today at 19:48
Other People's Money - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
DBE urged to extend deadline for matric supplementary exam applications There are only six days between the release of the 2020 matric results and the closing date to register for a supplementary exam. 25 January 2021 4:33 PM
What happens if your flight is delayed and lands after the Covid-19 curfew? President Cyril Ramaphosa reinstituted a country-wide curfew under the adjusted level, 3 lockdown regulations in December. 25 January 2021 1:35 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
SANDF destroys 40% of unregistered Covid meds after cooler room doors left open Parliamentary defence committee chair Cyril Xaba says the auditor-general and Defence Dept reports will come before the committee. 25 January 2021 1:17 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside shared images of K-Man tucking into his breakfast. 25 January 2021 11:15 AM
Is the Political Party Funding Act the 'silver bullet' for corruption? On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Political Party Funding Act will come into operation on 1 April 2021. 25 January 2021 7:16 AM
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts' Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam’s decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months... 22 January 2021 8:01 AM
So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher. 25 January 2021 10:06 AM
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
'Despite his illness being on stage re-energised Alvon to take on the world' Collison's life partner Faried Swartz pays a fitting tribute to 'the love of his life' in song and talks to Sara-Jayne King. 24 January 2021 9:51 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town. 25 January 2021 6:51 AM
Where should the line be drawn for celebrities' right to privacy? Sara-Jayne speaks to Maushami Chetty who is the CEO at Aarya Legal about the legal and ethical issues. 24 January 2021 10:53 AM
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman. 24 January 2021 9:00 AM
Talk show giant Larry King has died Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King. 23 January 2021 4:18 PM
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD. 22 January 2021 6:12 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality' The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. 22 January 2021 12:44 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Investing in uncertain times

Investing in uncertain times

25 January 2021 12:28 PM

With Paul Roelofse Certified Financial Planner from Invest for Life.


Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather

25 January 2021 12:36 PM

With Alistair Fairweather Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak.

Allegations of corrupt practices levelled against Bidvest and the Mantashe Foundation

25 January 2021 12:34 PM

Kieno speaks to Bidvest Chairperson Bonang Mohale.

Top stories on Business Insider

25 January 2021 11:00 AM

With Business Insider Editor, Helena Wasserman.

International news with the BBC

25 January 2021 10:45 AM

With BBC corresponded Rich Preston.

Latest from Western Cape Department of Health on acquiring Covid vaccines

25 January 2021 10:19 AM

Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

#CapeTalkOpenLine

25 January 2021 10:03 AM
Barbs Wire - Why 'Animal Farm' trending alongside #JacksonMthembuFuneral

25 January 2021 9:51 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

War for your Attention – The Future of Productivity and Focus

22 January 2021 11:55 AM

The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips.

Biden Administration & Africa

22 January 2021 11:01 AM

Kieno speaks to Will Stevens Deputy Consul General  at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town.

DBE urged to extend deadline for matric supplementary exam applications

Local

SANDF destroys 40% of unregistered Covid meds after cooler room doors left open

Politics

Mpumalanga premier facing probe after maskless pics at Jackson Mthembu's funeral

EWN Highlights

Putin denies he owns 'palace' as Navalny aides urge fresh rallies

25 January 2021 5:59 PM

Cops search for arson suspects after MKMVA-led march against foreign-owned shops

25 January 2021 4:48 PM

UFS to research efficacy of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19

25 January 2021 4:43 PM

