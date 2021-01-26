The research painting an alarming picture of how COVID-19 and the various stages of lockdown have impacted South African

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
New series of free online courses to upskill SA youth
Anish Shivdasani - CEO of Giraffe
Today at 18:50
Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare)
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Investment School - the role of valuations in making investment decisions
Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker
Latest Local
Cape Town burials show slight decline as new Covid-19 infections ease The City of Cape Town says burials have shown a slight decline over the past two weeks, however, demand remains high. 26 January 2021 4:21 PM
[UPCOMING] Refilwe Moloto interviews experts on new SARS-CoV-2 variant, and more Tune in to 567 (medium wave) between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM on Wednesday – or listen online. 26 January 2021 3:46 PM
Matshela Koko suing six people - including pre-school principal - for defamation Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko has launched a defamation lawsuit against six people, including the power utility's spokesman and a... 26 January 2021 3:27 PM
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
Loopholes threaten transparency promised by Political Party Funding Act Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir outlines the ways loopholes in the new laws could be used by donors and political parties. 26 January 2021 7:08 AM
Adriaan Basson: ANC will suffer at the ballot box over Covid-19 vaccine botch-up If the municipal elections go ahead as planned, the governing party will be punished for SA's botched vaccination programme, says... 25 January 2021 7:11 PM
R400 per kilo?! Competition Commission probes 'utterly exorbitant' ginger prices The Competition Commission says it's currently investigating the exorbitant prices of ginger in the food retail market. 26 January 2021 1:26 PM
My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer "I have eight employees," says Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela. "The future of my kids depend on me, what if I can't pay this back?" 26 January 2021 10:28 AM
'Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all' "The world's 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 January 2021 9:05 AM
UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports The UK government is expected to announce new entry requirements for travellers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring countr... 26 January 2021 5:36 PM
South Africans are drinking more, despite alcohol ban - Global Drug Survey "Many countries around the world are full of people who drink too much," says Professor Adam Winstock (Global Drug Survey). 26 January 2021 3:11 PM
Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows. 26 January 2021 1:57 PM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I'm too vain, and the body has had two children now... I'd just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
The research painting an alarming picture of how COVID-19 and the various stages of lockdown have impacted South African

The research painting an alarming picture of how COVID-19 and the various stages of lockdown have impacted South African

26 January 2021 11:44 AM

Kieno speaks to Louise Albertyn, a Senior Advisor to the UCT Graduate School of Business’s Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship on the Education Innovation portfolio.


Latest from the world of advertising

26 January 2021 12:03 PM

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

How City of Cape Town helps creat opportunities for SME's

26 January 2021 11:34 AM

Guest: Alderman James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town.

The Business of creative Entrepreneurship for Creative Woman Entrepreneurs

26 January 2021 10:59 AM

Kieno speaks to Will Stevens Deputy Consul General  at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town.

How to recover after defaulting on your bond and other debt repayments due to Covid 19

26 January 2021 10:50 AM

Kieno speaks to Pravin Subramoney Head Of Pricing And Credit at Fnb Home Loans.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

26 January 2021 10:31 AM
Is the increase of Ginger and Garlic prices justified or is it price gouging?

26 January 2021 10:21 AM

Kieno speaks to James Hodge Chief economist at Competition Commission.

Barbs Wire - #CyrilRamaphosa

26 January 2021 9:47 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather

25 January 2021 12:36 PM

With Alistair Fairweather Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak.

Allegations of corrupt practices levelled against Bidvest and the Mantashe Foundation

25 January 2021 12:34 PM

Kieno speaks to Bidvest Chairperson Bonang Mohale.

Matshela Koko suing six people - including pre-school principal - for defamation

My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer

South Africans are drinking more, despite alcohol ban - Global Drug Survey

KZN health dept: We still have no clarity on COVID vaccine rollout

26 January 2021 6:03 PM

26 January 2021 6:03 PM

Ingonyama Trust under spotlight in Parly over poor audit outcomes

26 January 2021 5:56 PM

26 January 2021 5:56 PM

Assault case against Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch provisionally withdrawn

26 January 2021 5:24 PM

26 January 2021 5:24 PM

