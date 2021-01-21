Workshop 17

Streaming issues? Report here
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world of retail is changing as consumers move online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the rapid change in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
Jacob Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission rules ConCourt Constitutional law analyst Lawson Naidoo says the court took a dim view of Zuma's attempts to subvert directives and summonses. 28 January 2021 8:34 AM
Vaccine negotiation non-disclosure agreements 'the nature of the game' - Schoub Professor Barry Schoub, head of MAC on vaccines, says no information is shared until the deals are signed and sealed. 28 January 2021 4:32 AM
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right "A basket of basic foods has breached the minimum wage," says Mervyn Abrahams. Working hard, yet your kids go to bed hungry... 28 January 2021 2:43 PM
You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone. 28 January 2021 11:27 AM
Here's why you or your kids eye-sight may be worsening since lockdown The eye activates the small ciliary muscles to focus the eye for near sight, explains Adele Camarena of SA Optometric Association. 28 January 2021 7:04 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
Doctors applying for Ivermectin exemption on named patients 'cumbersome process' Western Cape Health's Dr Keith Cloete says restrictive control of a drug such as Ivermectin is 'very strict'. 28 January 2021 7:16 AM
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets. 27 January 2021 2:25 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Workshop 17

Workshop 17

21 January 2021 10:50 AM

Paul Keursten  | CEO at Workshop 17


Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen

28 January 2021 12:07 PM

With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.

SAHPRA agrees to facilitate controlled access to Ivermectin

28 January 2021 11:12 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.

International news with Deutsche Welle

28 January 2021 11:01 AM

With Deutsche Welle corresponded Helen Seeney.

SANEF calls for investigation into SSA funding ANA media agency

28 January 2021 10:06 AM

Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)

Barbs Wire - 1m vaccines arriving on Monday

28 January 2021 9:45 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

28 January 2021 9:33 AM
What are some of the possible scenarios surrounding the rollout of the Covid vaccine

27 January 2021 12:07 PM

With Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.

Global Drug Survey 2020-More people are drinking more and regretting it, the results of the

27 January 2021 12:04 PM

Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Scott, co-founder of South African Drug Policy Initiative.

#TheCornerOffice

27 January 2021 11:01 AM

With Will Battersby, CEO of BOS Brands.

Tourism launches Tourism Equity Fund to drive transformation

27 January 2021 10:42 AM

Kieno speaks to Fish Mahlalela Deputy Minister of the Department of Tourism.

Trending

'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started

Business Local Lifestyle

Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

US records 2 cases of coronavirus variant first detected in SA

28 January 2021 8:02 PM

Maphatsoe: No SSA money was used to transport MKMVA members to any event

28 January 2021 7:51 PM

Ex-Min Mahlobo threatened to expose Letsatsi-Duba over payments, Zondo hears

28 January 2021 7:46 PM

