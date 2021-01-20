Latest from the world of advertising

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:05
BREAKING: Justice Jaftha says frmer pres Jacob Zuma is ordered to obey all summonses issued by the commission. He's directed to appear and give evidence on dates determined. He does not have a right to remain silent during the proceedings of the commissi
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:05
Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
125
Today at 12:10
The Commission continues to hear State Security Agency (SSA) related evidence from an unidentified witness.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:10
How the virtual hosting of Sona 2021 will work
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Silvia Lucas - Deputy chairperson at National Council of Provinces (NCOP)
125
Today at 12:15
Corruption worsens Covid-19 response and recovery, according to 2020 Corruption Perceptions.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karam singh, Head of Legal and Investigation for Corruption Watch
125
Today at 12:15
Electronic Vaccination Data Systems will roll-out Covid-19 vaccine - how will it work?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
125
Today at 12:23
The family of Shonisani Lethole will host a virtual press conference on Thursday to respond to the report findings and recommendations, offering their perspective and demands for change at Tembisa Hospital.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:23
When will the National School Nutrition programme resume? Equal Education asks
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsiki Dlulani - Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education
125
Today at 12:27
PREMIER DAVID MAHKURA GIVES UPDATE ON COVID-19 IN GAUTENG.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:27
DBE: Beneficiaries of the National School Nutrition programme have received food parcels
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
125
Today at 12:37
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono finally released on bail.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hopewell Chin’ono - Zimbabwean Journalist.
125
Today at 12:37
DOH rules on the handling of Covid human remains at funeral homes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Storom, Funeral Federation of South Africa chairpersonn
125
Today at 12:40
2020/2021 household affordability index
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams
125
Today at 12:41
CSA’s Zak Yacoob steps down after ‘inappropriate’ verbal exchange with journalist.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap! - Rabada reaches 200 Test wicket milestone.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk: SA government releases its own browser just to re-enable Flash support
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA
125
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Those Who Live in Cages.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Terry-Ann Adams
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Those Who Live in Cages.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Terry-Ann Adams
125
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - what happened to Botswana's elephants?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
prof Rudi van Aarde
125
Today at 13:50
Wasp infestation in Cape Town?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charles Rudolf
125
Today at 14:07
Covid-19 pandemic drives new trends in local property market
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcel du Toit
125
Today at 15:10
Open to calls/introduction - Jacoob story?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
The latest regarding the SA struggle for Covid-19 vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
125
