Fanafikile Lephakha's 5 500km expedition

The Odyssey Row was a gruelling 5 500km row from Canary Islands to Barbados. Fanafikile joined renowned SA adventurer Riaan Manser after he was selected from more 15,000 entries. Fanafikile originally from the Free State couldn't swim and Riaan Manser hooked him up with Olympic champion Ryk Neethling for lessons .
Fana takes us thru his epic journey, where it all started & how it has shaped him as a person.
