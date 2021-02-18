Police respond to Toy Shop car dealership vandalism video

Today at 04:50 Fitness: What exactly constitutes moderate and vigorous exercise? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Warwick Cross - Biokineticist in the High Performance Centre at Sports Science Institute

125 125

Today at 05:10 What is really needed for SA to economically empower women? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Staff Sithole - Spokesperson at Women of South Africa (WoSA)

125 125

Today at 05:46 2021 Australian Open Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Richard Glover - CEO at Tennis SA

125 125

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:25 Ex-South African shares experience of life in frozen Texas Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Kevin Jackson

125 125

Today at 06:28 (Backup interview) Slices of Love sandwich drive Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Roesdiya Jacobs - "Bread and butter"of Slices of Love

125 125

Today at 06:44 Sport Showdown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Nick Archibald

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Our state of lawlessness Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Willem Els

125 125

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 Covid Wrap: Western Cape focus Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government

125 125

Today at 08:21 City Fave: Bishopsford Bonsai Nursery Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Debbie Harris

125 125

Today at 09:50 Study finds that not enough South Africans are prepared to be vaccinated against Covid-19 Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Andrea Rademeyer

125 125

Today at 10:08 International news Deutsche Welle Berlin Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:33 Crew for a cause high school bursaries Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Mattheww Sterne - One of the Directors of Crew with a Cause

125 125

Today at 10:45 Entrepreneur’s Organisation supports local entrepreneur’s coffee shop dreams Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:05 The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Roze Phillips

125 125

Today at 11:32 Sim Swap Scams Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Darren Green on drink spiking Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk

125 125