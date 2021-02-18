Police respond to Toy Shop car dealership vandalism video

Best of CapeTalk
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Fitness: What exactly constitutes moderate and vigorous exercise?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Warwick Cross - Biokineticist in the High Performance Centre at Sports Science Institute
Today at 05:10
What is really needed for SA to economically empower women?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Staff Sithole - Spokesperson at Women of South Africa (WoSA)
Today at 05:46
2021 Australian Open
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Richard Glover - CEO at Tennis SA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Ex-South African shares experience of life in frozen Texas
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Jackson
Today at 06:28
(Backup interview) Slices of Love sandwich drive
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roesdiya Jacobs - "Bread and butter"of Slices of Love
Today at 06:44
Sport Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nick Archibald
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Our state of lawlessness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Willem Els
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Covid Wrap: Western Cape focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 08:21
City Fave: Bishopsford Bonsai Nursery
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debbie Harris
Today at 09:50
Study finds that not enough South Africans are prepared to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer
Today at 10:08
International news Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Crew for a cause high school bursaries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mattheww Sterne - One of the Directors of Crew with a Cause
Today at 10:45
Entrepreneur’s Organisation supports local entrepreneur’s coffee shop dreams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Sim Swap Scams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Darren Green on drink spiking
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
