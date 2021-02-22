The impact of high income earners leaving the country means less tax income for government

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 22:05
SS Mendi: Commemoration, Cult of the Fallen (Union of South Africa)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Cpt Jacques De Vries
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers The Western Cape's Class of 2020 has achieved a matric pass rate of 79.9%, which is a slight drop from the 82.3% pass rate obtaine... 22 February 2021 7:14 PM
WC vaccine rollout gains momentum as Health Dept breaches 1,000 daily jab target The Western Cape Health Department says the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is in full swing after health officials surpassed the daily t... 22 February 2021 6:24 PM
'Media and journalists need to be mindful of language when reporting on suicide' The South African and Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has emphasised the importance of responsible news reporting of suicide... 22 February 2021 4:54 PM
'It is a crisis' - 6 days with no water in Makhanda Gift of the Givers has been trying to assist. Founder and chair, Imtiaz Sooliman says it is a crisis that has entered its sixth da... 22 February 2021 3:11 PM
Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika discusses the results of the latest survey. 22 February 2021 1:02 PM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Liberty Two Degrees income plummets as South Africans shun its gigantic malls The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees. 22 February 2021 7:51 PM
South Africa – still beautiful as ever – is preparing for the return of tourism The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sisa Ntshona, CEO at SA Tourism. 22 February 2021 7:36 PM
Should body corporates relax maximum occupancy rules? Sectional title specialist Marina Constas to weigh up the factors that need to be considered. 22 February 2021 11:53 AM
Help sandwich drive keep Lavender Hill kids' tummy's full Slices for Life has been helping feed children in the impoverished area of Lavender Hill in Cape Town since December. 22 February 2021 8:20 AM
I have a purpose to fulfill - Burn survivor Itu Sekhu shares her inspiring story Author and businesswoman Itumeleng Sekhu says she's using her life story to motivate others and encourage them to reach their full... 21 February 2021 10:06 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 20 February 2021 1:19 PM
Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship... 20 February 2021 12:21 PM
UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July Every adult in the UK will be offered a Covid-19 jab by the end of July as authorities ramp up the vaccination programme. 21 February 2021 12:54 PM
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus. 19 February 2021 5:48 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
The impact of high income earners leaving the country means less tax income for government

The impact of high income earners leaving the country means less tax income for government

22 February 2021 10:57 AM

To give us more a detailed explanation, Kieno joined by Bernard Sacks a partner at Mazars LLP in cape town.


How willing are South Africans to get Covid-19 vaccine

22 February 2021 12:23 PM

Kieno speaks to Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika.

Where to find help with debt

22 February 2021 12:20 PM

With Paul Roelofse Certified financial planner.

Moonstruck 2021 with Capetalk and Simply Asia goes digital!

22 February 2021 11:04 AM

With Andrea Bennet Marketing Manager for Simply Asia.

Top Stories in Business Insider

22 February 2021 11:00 AM

With Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman.

International news with the BBC

22 February 2021 10:27 AM

With BBC correspondent Peter Ross.

Extend relief funding to save ECD sector in South Africa

22 February 2021 10:18 AM

Kieno speaks to Colleen Horswell-Daniels C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD & Basic Education Working Group.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

22 February 2021 10:02 AM
Barbs Wire - Would you join Trump's social media platform, a divorce cool-off period in China, and a pair of Cape ostriches take an ocean dip

22 February 2021 9:51 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Sim Swap Scams

19 February 2021 12:15 PM

Kieno speaks to Dr David Klatzoww Forensic Investigator.

