Today at 13:07 On the couch - Entrepreneur turns pineapple leaves into reusable sanitaryware Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Candy Androliakos

Today at 13:15 Regulation VS Self regulation of social media in a democracy The Azania Mosaka Show

Terry Tselane - at Iemsa executive chair

Today at 13:33 Travel with Kiff Kombi Tours Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Drew Campbell

Today at 14:05 The Series - How to start a Side Hustle - part 4 The Azania Mosaka Show

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - How to apply for a supplementary exam Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Kirstal Duncan Willing

Today at 14:35 Car Feature - Technical issues The Azania Mosaka Show

Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

Today at 14:50 Music with Nathan Smith Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Nathan Smith

Today at 15:10 Called: Doctor on Covid-19 frontline still waiting for vaccine Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Dr D - Frontline Covid-19 doctor

Today at 15:20 Daily Maverick: Rwandan dissidents believe the SA chairperson of their party was assassinated in Gugulethu on Kagame’s orders Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist. Writes for Daily Maverick

Today at 15:40 Is South Africa still doing Covid-19 contact tracing? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Francois Venter - Professor and Director of Ezintsha

Today at 15:50 Interview Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

John Thomas - Pastor, founder and executive director of non-profit organisation Living Hope

Today at 16:10 Momentum Budget desk: Looking ahead to the 2021 Budget Speech Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, Development Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Lester Kiewit

Today at 18:09 TymeBank announcement The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank

Today at 18:13 Bidcorp CFO, David Cleasby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Sizakele Marutlulle - intersectional strategist, creative problem-solver and CEO at Marutlulle and Co

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

Today at 19:33 ZOOM: Investment School - why young investors should buy individual stocks (not funds) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin

Today at 20:10 Legal Feature: NOT ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND… WILLS The Aubrey Masango Show

Moremadi Mabule - Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust

