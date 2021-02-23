Municipal Service Delivery-Informal settlements still cut off from water supply since january in Khayalitsha

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Entrepreneur turns pineapple leaves into reusable sanitaryware
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Candy Androliakos
Today at 13:15
Regulation VS Self regulation of social media in a democracy
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Terry Tselane - at Iemsa executive chair
Today at 13:33
Travel with Kiff Kombi Tours
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Drew Campbell
Today at 14:05
The Series - How to start a Side Hustle - part 4
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - How to apply for a supplementary exam
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kirstal Duncan Willing
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Technical issues
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 14:50
Music with Nathan Smith
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Smith
Today at 15:10
Called: Doctor on Covid-19 frontline still waiting for vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr D - Frontline Covid-19 doctor
Today at 15:20
Daily Maverick: Rwandan dissidents believe the SA chairperson of their party was assassinated in Gugulethu on Kagame’s orders
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist. Writes for Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Is South Africa still doing Covid-19 contact tracing?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Professor and Director of Ezintsha
Today at 15:50
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Thomas - Pastor, founder and executive director of non-profit organisation Living Hope
Today at 16:10
Momentum Budget desk: Looking ahead to the 2021 Budget Speech
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, Development Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:09
TymeBank announcement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:13
Bidcorp CFO, David Cleasby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sizakele Marutlulle - intersectional strategist, creative problem-solver and CEO at Marutlulle and Co
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - why young investors should buy individual stocks (not funds)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Today at 20:10
Legal Feature: NOT ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND… WILLS
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Moremadi Mabule - Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[EXPLAINER] Minister Creecy on why W Cape small-scale fishing rights scrapped The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister is heading to the High Court to have the current fishing rights scrapped, 23 February 2021 12:19 PM
MEC: School system is changing to prepare youth for jobs - but not fast enough Are schools adapting to the future of education? Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer admits that the pace of change is very... 23 February 2021 11:53 AM
[VIDEOS] Why NSRI implores public to stay off Bos 400 shipwreck near Llandudno Videos have been posted of people swimming to the shipwreck, boarding the vessel and diving off, and some have needed rescuing. 23 February 2021 10:36 AM
We were holding our breath, but results better than anticipated - Umalusi Umalusi head Prof Volmink says results were not expected to go up this year, and the results are credible. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
'It is a crisis' - 6 days with no water in Makhanda Gift of the Givers has been trying to assist. Founder and chair, Imtiaz Sooliman says it is a crisis that has entered its sixth da... 22 February 2021 3:11 PM
Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika discusses the results of the latest survey. 22 February 2021 1:02 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Liberty Two Degrees income plummets as South Africans shun its gigantic malls The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees. 22 February 2021 7:51 PM
South Africa – still beautiful as ever – is preparing for the return of tourism The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sisa Ntshona, CEO at SA Tourism. 22 February 2021 7:36 PM
Should body corporates relax maximum occupancy rules? Sectional title specialist Marina Constas to weigh up the factors that need to be considered. 22 February 2021 11:53 AM
Help sandwich drive keep Lavender Hill kids' tummy's full Slices for Life has been helping feed children in the impoverished area of Lavender Hill in Cape Town since December. 22 February 2021 8:20 AM
I have a purpose to fulfill - Burn survivor Itu Sekhu shares her inspiring story Author and businesswoman Itumeleng Sekhu says she's using her life story to motivate others and encourage them to reach their full... 21 February 2021 10:06 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 20 February 2021 1:19 PM
Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship... 20 February 2021 12:21 PM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July Every adult in the UK will be offered a Covid-19 jab by the end of July as authorities ramp up the vaccination programme. 21 February 2021 12:54 PM
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus. 19 February 2021 5:48 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Municipal Service Delivery-Informal settlements still cut off from water supply since january in Khayalitsha

Municipal Service Delivery-Informal settlements still cut off from water supply since january in Khayalitsha

23 February 2021 12:21 PM

With Sanusha Naidu Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Cape Town Set to become one of the world's top Sea Swimming Destinations

23 February 2021 12:24 PM

With Eddy Cassar Publicist at Eddy Cassar Promotions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Giraffe

23 February 2021 11:02 AM

Anish Shivdasani

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Cape Towns Digital Nomads Visa programee proposal to national government

23 February 2021 10:27 AM

Kieno speaks to Alderman James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Class of 2020 matric results

23 February 2021 10:11 AM

Debbie Schafer | MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

23 February 2021 10:08 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #MatricResults2020

23 February 2021 10:08 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How willing are South Africans to get Covid-19 vaccine

22 February 2021 12:23 PM

Kieno speaks to Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where to find help with debt

22 February 2021 12:20 PM

With Paul Roelofse Certified financial planner.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moonstruck 2021 with Capetalk and Simply Asia goes digital!

22 February 2021 11:04 AM

With Andrea Bennet Marketing Manager for Simply Asia.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAAPA: Tax on booze and smokes must be called health tax - and govt must hike it

Local

[VIDEOS] Why NSRI implores public to stay off Bos 400 shipwreck near Llandudno

Local

Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng's Makhura warns of third wave if COVID-19 vaccine isn’t rolled out soon

23 February 2021 12:14 PM

Zondo Commission granted 3-month extension

23 February 2021 11:35 AM

KZN, GP & WC Education MECs laud 2020's top-performing matrics

23 February 2021 11:29 AM

