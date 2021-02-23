Municipal Service Delivery-Informal settlements still cut off from water supply since january in Khayalitsha

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Entrepreneur turns pineapple leaves into reusable sanitaryware
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Candy Androliakos
125
Today at 13:15
Regulation VS Self regulation of social media in a democracy
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Terry Tselane - at Iemsa executive chair
125
Today at 13:33
Travel with Kiff Kombi Tours
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Drew Campbell
125
Today at 14:05
The Series - How to start a Side Hustle - part 4
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
125
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - How to apply for a supplementary exam
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kirstal Duncan Willing
125
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Technical issues
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Nathan Smith
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Smith
125
Today at 15:10
Called: Doctor on Covid-19 frontline still waiting for vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr D - Frontline Covid-19 doctor
125
Today at 15:20
Daily Maverick: Rwandan dissidents believe the SA chairperson of their party was assassinated in Gugulethu on Kagame’s orders
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist. Writes for Daily Maverick
125
Today at 15:40
Is South Africa still doing Covid-19 contact tracing?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Professor and Director of Ezintsha
125
Today at 15:50
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Thomas - Pastor, founder and executive director of non-profit organisation Living Hope
125
Today at 16:10
Momentum Budget desk: Looking ahead to the 2021 Budget Speech
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, Development Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)
125
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 18:09
TymeBank announcement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
125
Today at 18:13
Bidcorp CFO, David Cleasby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sizakele Marutlulle - intersectional strategist, creative problem-solver and CEO at Marutlulle and Co
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - why young investors should buy individual stocks (not funds)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
125
Today at 20:10
Legal Feature: NOT ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND… WILLS
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Moremadi Mabule - Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust
125
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
125
