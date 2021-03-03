CapeTalkOpenLine

Joining us the Commissioner of the BCC Thezi Mabuza, today we chatting about World Consumer Rights Week which runs from the 9th till the 15th of March. It's aim is to raise global awareness about consumer rights and needs.



Local consumers have felt the impact of the pandemic in their pockets with various retailers and businesses implicated in price gouging when it comes to items such a PPE, food & basic neccessities .

