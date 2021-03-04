Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen

With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.
Dr Morne Mostert, Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch is back for his weekly look at the future, today we have a look at .World Book Day, the importance of writing for Persuasion, Pitching your innovative ideas, and recording ideas.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Christina Nomdo Western Cape Commissioner for Children.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Retha Harmse Spokesperson for Association for Dietetics in South Africa, & Registered Dietitian.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Director Robbie Roberts the Director of Law Enforcement in the City.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Joining us the Commissioner of the BCC Thezi Mabuza, today we chatting about World Consumer Rights Week which runs from the 9th till the 15th of March. It's aim is to raise global awareness about consumer rights and needs.
Local consumers have felt the impact of the pandemic in their pockets with various retailers and businesses implicated in price gouging when it comes to items such a PPE, food & basic neccessities .
Cyril Zuma founder of Colorspaces, a stock photography company which sources and provides authentic african stock photography. Why does this service exist you might ask? Well because as a nation we are still a long way off from being as diverse as the term "Rainbow Nation" Suggests. Colorspaces is an innovation in an advertising/marketing industry that has a been increasingly scrutinized for a lack of transformation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Armand BamLISTEN TO PODCAST